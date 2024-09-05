Afternoon briefing: Delhi HC seeks CBI reply in coaching centre case; CBI accuses Kejriwal of criminal conspiracy, more

The Delhi high court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its reply to bail pleas of four basement co-owners in connection with the deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The jailed co-owners of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre basement, where three civil services aspirants died after drowning in July, moved the Delhi high court seeking bail in the criminal case against them. The four co-owners have pleaded that they were merely the landlords of the basement which was let out on rent to the coaching centre and, therefore, had no role in the unfortunate event. Dig Deeper Security officials deployed at Rau’s IAS Study circle in Old Rajinder Nagar earlier this month (HT Photo)

In its recently filed supplementary charge sheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) benefited from the illicit funds generated through the criminal conspiracy in the defunct excise policy. The agency claimed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had been involved in the criminal conspiracy linked to formulating and implementing the policy from the start. It accused the party of having a preconceived plot to privatise the policy to seek financial support. Dig Deeper

India news

India, Singapore announce agreements on semiconductors, healthcare

Delhi court sentences woman to life for smothering 2 minor daughters to death

Darshan’s friend key accused in murder case: Chargesheet

Global matters

Biden, Harris condemn gun violence after Georgia school shooting: ‘We cannot continue to accept this as normal’

Canada: Justin Trudeau teeters as key ally pulls support

California wildfires grow as heatwave worsens, sending smoke into Nevada

Business

Invest with caution? Why stock market is likely to remain volatile this week

Deeper discounts coming? Why cars could get cheaper for you

India’s demat accounts are more than the population of Russia, Mexico and Japan

Entertainment

Joker: Folie a Deux, a musical psychological thriller film helmed by Todd Phillips, received a standing ovation of 11 minutes at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. However, the first reviews don't seem to reflect that. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Is there anything more awkward than showing up in the same outfit as someone else at an event? That's exactly what happened at the Call Me Bae screening last night when Karishma Tanna and Radhika Madan both stepped out in identical outfits. Their twinning moment quickly became the buzz of the fashion world, sparking debates over who wore it better. Dig Deeper

It's trending

One recent video featuring a 55-year-old female auto driver captured a candid conversation between the driver and the host, where the woman shared her struggles and aspirations. Despite the challenges of working late nights, she expressed a strong sense of determination and independence. Her emotional vulnerability as she discussed her son's lack of respect and her late husband's passing resonated deeply with viewers. Dig Deeper

