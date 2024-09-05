India’s demat accounts are more than the population of Russia, Mexico and Japan

In August, a total of 42.3 lakh new demat accounts were opened in August pushing the total to 17.11 crore. Data from the depositories shows that the addition was marginally lower than July's 44.44 lakh demat accounts. This was significantly higher to the addition of 31 lakh in August 2023.
India's total demat accounts are now ninth in rank compared to other countries which means that the total demat count exceeds populations of countries like Russia, Ethiopia, Mexico, and Japan and is close to that of Bangladesh's population.