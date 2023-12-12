Afternoon briefing: ECI revokes Telangana DGP's suspension; Indian girl storms COP28 stage, all latest news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories and special collection of news items you should check out.
The election commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday revoked the suspension of director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, who was suspended by the commission over the violation of the model mode of conduct by meeting Congress leader (now chief minister) Revanth Reddy on December 3, when the counting votes for the assembly poll were underway. Dig deeper
More on Telangana: Revanth holds ‘Praja Darbar’, positions himself in the mould of YSR
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits former CM, BRS supremo Chandrashekar Rao at hospital
Licypriya Kangujam, a 12-year-old climate justice activist from India, rushed onto the stage at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Monday, holding a sign above her head that read: “End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future.” Kangujam was later escorted away as the audience clapped, news agency Reuters reported. Dig deeper
More on COP28: COP28: No fossil fuel phase-out in new global stocktake text
US climate envoy says COP28 'last' chance to keep 1.5C target alive
The Latest News
Fully support discussion on North Karnataka issues: Deputy CM Shivakumar Dig deeper
Cairns airport to shut down on Tuesday night as Australia braces for Cyclone Jasper Dig deeper
India News
Rajasthan to follow Chhattisgarh, MP trend today? These are top chief minister contenders Dig deeper
Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 abrogation historic, upholds sovereignty and integrity of India, writes PM Modi Dig deeper
Global Matters
4 killed, several injured in suicide attack at Pakistan police station Dig deeper
Myanmar overtakes Afghanistan as world's biggest opium producer: UN Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
The Madras High Court has slammed actor Mansoor Ali Khan for seeking ₹1 crore each in compensation from Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar. The actor alleged that the trio had made defamatory statements against him in public without verifying his statement on Trisha. The plea came up for hearing on Monday and the actor was pulled up. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Lighting has often been an unsung hero in transforming spaces, enhancing moods and elevating the aesthetics of the home but the advent of smart lighting solutions has taken this to a whole new level, offering a domain of possibilities that go beyond mere illumination. To elaborate on this further, we got experts from the design industry to share inspiring ideas to harness the power of smart lighting in homes, transforming it into a dynamic and versatile environment that harmonises aesthetics, functionality and energy efficiency. Dig deeper