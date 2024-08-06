Afternoon briefing: ED charge sheet names Lalu, Tejashwi; Surat diamond firm's 10-day vacation for workers, and more

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a its first supplementary charge sheet naming Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and eight others as accused in the money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The ED initiated investigation in the case based on CBI's FIR which stated that aspirants were allegedly told to transfer land as bribe in return for jobs during Lalu's stint as railway minister from 2004-2009. In an earlier charge sheet filed in January, former chief minister Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav as well as businessman Amit Katyal and former railway employee Hridayanand Chaudhary were added as accused. Dig deeper Former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav were named in the charge sheet filed by ED in in the money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam (PTI)

Kiran Gems, a diamond manufacturer in Surat, Gujarat announced a 10-day vacation for its employees to control production considering the falling global demand for diamonds. The company said such a decision is being taken for the first time in its history as there is no demand for polished diamonds in the global market currently. Company believes that this move will control supply and hike prices which will be beneficial for the industry. The company chairman said the if all companies agree to such production control measures, it would benefit the industry. Around 50,000 employees are currently being given a 10-day vacation.

Telcos unhappy with new quality of service regulations

NGT pulls up Assam official for affidavit over land diversion for commando unit

Sheikh Hasina's plane leaves without her. Where is she? Details of her India stay

Kolkata man arrested for sending email threat to blow Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's office

WWE star John Cena praised the food at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, noting the spice levels were "just enough to break a small sweat." Attending the Mumbai event last month, Cena enjoyed the Indian and street food and expressed a desire to return to India to try more spicy dishes. The wedding, featuring global personalities like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, was marked by extravagant celebrations and a diverse menu including global delicacies and Banarasi chaat. The Ambani wedding, held on July 12, included a series of grand pre-wedding events and performances, such as a Justin Bieber concert.

The government will not relax the ₹32,000-crore tax demand issued to Infosys, according to Reuters. Infosys has requested ten days to respond after meeting with tax officials. The demand, issued last week for services from overseas branches since 2017, was made by GST authorities. Infosys disputes the notice, claiming that the expenses qualify for GST credit or refund. The company asserts it is fully compliant with GST regulations and has settled all dues. Nasscom has criticised the demand, arguing it shows a misunderstanding of the IT industry's operating model and urging adherence to GST Council recommendations.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, explained that his mother fled the country for safety reasons amid violent anti-government protests, despite her deep disappointment and disheartenment. Joy, who served as Hasina's chief advisor, criticised the opposition and militants for seizing power despite her efforts to develop Bangladesh and combat militancy. Hasina resigned on August 3 and departed amid unrest that resulted in over 300 deaths. Joy expressed doubts about the army's ability to restore order and condemned the destruction of Hasina's properties by protesters. Bangladesh's President has dissolved Parliament and ordered the release of protest prisoners.

Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine has intrigued viewers with its numerous cameos and Easter eggs. Levy revealed that Henry Cavill, as a Wolverine variant dubbed "Cavillerine," adds a playful nod to his DC legacy. The film features meta jokes about Hugh Jackman's and Jennifer Garner's past relationships, with all jokes approved by the individuals involved. Lady Deadpool's identity remains undisclosed, with no plans to reveal it in this film. Channing Tatum appears as Gambit, a role he was previously set to play in a cancelled Fox project. Additionally, Levy hinted at an emotional scene involving Thor, though he hasn't explained it yet.

Fashion trends, particularly in traditional wear, shift quickly. India Couture Week recently highlighted stunning lehengas, ethnic drapes, and intricate craftsmanship that are set to influence future trends. Jayanti Reddy's collection, 'Evocative Nawabi Canvas,' inspired by Hyderabad's heritage, features modernised Benarasi ensembles and innovative Gota work. Reddy's designs blend cultural elements with contemporary styles, integrating traditional crafts like Zardozi and Gota work into her couture pieces. The collection includes a mix of traditional and modern elements, such as capes, corsets, and lehengas. Reddy sees the fusion of Western styles with Indian wear as an opportunity to create unique, contemporary fashion.

The Indian contingent, arriving in Paris with hopes of surpassing their Tokyo 2020 medal tally, faced disappointment on the 10th day of competition. Lakshya Sen, the first Indian male shuttler to reach the badminton singles semi-finals, and the skeet mixed team of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Naruka both missed out on bronze medals. This marked the first time since 2008 that India's badminton team failed to secure a medal. Prakash Padukone expressed his disappointment but acknowledged the efforts of the government and support systems. Meanwhile, Abhinav Bindra praised the athletes for their near-misses, emphasising their dedication and resilience.

