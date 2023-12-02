Afternoon briefing: ED to file charge sheet against AAP MP; ISRO's update on Aditya-L1 mission, and the latest news

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file a charge sheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday in connection with its money laundering probe in alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, people familiar with the development told HT. Singh is currently lodged in Tihar jail after ED arrested him on October 4, alleging that he is a key conspirator in the Delhi excise policy. Dig deeper Sanjay Singh is the second most high-profile AAP leader, after Manish Sisodia, to be arrested in the excise case. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload onboard India's first solar satellite Aditya-L1, has commenced its operations and started working normally. Sharing the post on X, the Indian space agency said, “The Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), the second instrument in the Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload is operational.” Dig deeper

Hamas leader says he doesn't know many hostages still alive; Israel reacts Dig deeper

Punjab: 53 school students hospitalised in Sangrur, food poisoning suspected Dig deeper

Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM, seeks ban on online betting apps amid Mahadev row Dig deeper

SpiceJet passengers create 'ruckus' at Delhi Airport over 7-hour flight delay Dig deeper

3 Khalistan supporters guilty for plot to kill New Zealand radio show host Harnek Singh Dig deeper

Missing Indian student found dead in London river, relatives launch fundraiser Dig deeper

The BCCI on Thursday announced India's squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, confirming reports that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will skip the white-ball leg. While the star duo has already been away from T20 action, the two batters will also not be featuring in the fifty-over format, following a gruelling ODI World Cup campaign that culminated in a final loss to Australia. Suryakumar Yadav was retained as captain in T20Is while KL Rahul takes over the leadership reins in ODIs. Dig deeper

Alia Bhatt was joined by mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt as well as Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, at the grand Animal screening in Mumbai on Thursday night. The film was released worldwide on Friday. On Saturday, Alia took to Instagram to share a long note applauding Ranbir not only as an actor, but also a doing father and husband. She also praised Rashmika Mandanna and the whole Animal team for their ‘phenomenal’ film Dig deeper

