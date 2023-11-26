What next for ISRO after Chandrayaan 3? Five upcoming Indian space missions in 2024

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan 3 mission that landed on the moon's south pole on August 23, with the development of Chandrayaan 4 already in the talks of the space agency. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft (File photo)(ISRO)

After Chandrayaan 3 mission's rousing success and the launch of India's first solar observation mission Aditya L1, ISRO is gearing up to launch a series of space exploration missions to take the country's knowledge about the outer space to another level.

List of upcoming ISRO space missions

INSAT 3DS

The INSAT 3DS is a part of the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) series developed by ISRO. The mission will tentatively be launched in January 2024. The aim of the satellite is the monitor and gain more knowledge about weather system, disaster management and important meteorological forecasts.

Gaganyaan 1

Gaganyaan's maiden mission is jointly prepared by ISRO and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), set to take off in January or February 2024. Gaganyaan 1 will be a test flight to prepare for India's manned space mission, set to carry three crew members.

NISAR

NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) is a joint project between NASA and ISRO, where the two space agencies have partnered to launch a sythetic aperture radar satellite. It will be launched in the January 2024, and will be the first dual band radar imaging satellite.

X-ray Polarimeter Satellite

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite will be launched into the orbit in the first few months of 2024 to study the polarisation of cosmic x-rays, and will stay put for at least 5 years. It will be used to observe pulsars, black hole x ray binaries, active galactic nuclei, and non-thermal supernova remnants.

Venus Orbiter Mission

In the Venus Orbiter Mission, ISRO plans to launch a spacecraft to orbit the planet Venus for the first time in the history of the country. The spacecraft will orbit Venus for five years to study the atmosphere of the planet, and will be launched in 2025.