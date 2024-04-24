Afternoon briefing: Hemant Soren moves SC challenging ED arrest; Jaishankar slams Cong over 26/11, and more

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to urgently hear his plea, alleging delay by the state high court in deciding his petition that has challenged Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 on money laundering charges. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, pleading to hear Soren’s case immediately in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Dig Deeper Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (File photo)

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government “justified” not retaliating to the 26/11 attacks as it “decided” that “hitting Pakistan would cost more than not striking” the neighbouring nation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, slamming the erstwhile Congress-led regime. “After the Mumbai attacks, the national security advisor (NSA) of the previous UPA government wrote that ‘we sat, we debated. We considered all the options. Then we decided to do nothing and the justification was that we felt that the cost of attacking Pakistan was more than not doing so'," Jaishankar quoted the then-NSA, MK Narayanan, as saying. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

With 39 matches done and dusted, the IPL 2024 is approaching its business end, which means there isn't much time left for the players to impress the selectors and get on their radar. India's squad for the T20 World Cup is expected to be announced over the next 7 days or so, giving players a limited time span to grab the attention of the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection panel. Which final 15 will represent India at the T20 World Cup starting June 1 in the USA and the West Indies has been a hot topic of debate. While some names are automatic picks, there is stiff fight for certain positions – such as wicketkeeping and the opening slots. However, after all the permutations and combinations are taken care of, the list of final 15 boarding the T20 World Cup flight will be revealed in due time. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Preity Zinta may have recaptured the nation's imagination with her presence during the Punjab Kings matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League. But she's now gone back to what she does best – lighting up the silver screen. The actor has started shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's period drama Lahore 1947 opposite Sunny Deol. The actor gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media. Expressing her excitement, Preity posted snapshots from the film set, offering fans a glimpse into the world of Lahore 1947. Dig Deeper