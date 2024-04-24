Preity Zinta starts shooting for Lahore 1947; fans can't wait for her ‘comeback’

Preity goes to shoot

The actor gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media. Expressing her excitement, Preity posted snapshots from the film set, offering fans a glimpse into the world of Lahore 1947.

Sharing a photo of the film's clapperboard, Preity captioned it, “On set for Lahore 1947.” Another image featured the actor sharing a candid moment with director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie behind the scenes.

Fans couldn't control their excitement about Preity's return to acting. One Instagram user commented, “Woww!! Can’t wait to see you on the big screen (heart eyes emojis).” “Yesss the prettiest woman @realpz is back,” wrote another. “Preity Zinta comeback?,” asked another.

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947, produced under Aamir Khan Productions, stars Sunny in the lead role. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Adding to the anticipation, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal also joined the cast of Lahore 1947 in pivotal roles. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol, who made his debut with the former's 2019 directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Interestingly, Preity's last film, Bhaiaji Superhit, was also opposite Sunny in 2018. The two have shared the screen space in movies like Faz (2001), The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), and Heroes (2008). As far as producer Aamir is concerned, he and Preity were paired together in Farhan Akhtar's 2001 cult directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. Lahore 1947 marks the maiden collaboration between Preity and Rajkumar Santoshi. It will mark her return to the screens after 6 years.