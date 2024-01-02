Afternoon briefing: Jaishankar on India-Canada ties; PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit, all latest news
External affairs minister S Jaishankar has claimed that Canadian politics have given space to Khalistani forces and also allowed them to indulge in activities that impact bilateral ties between India and Canada. Clarifying that the G20 summit in New Delhi had no relation to the Khalistani issue in Canada, Jaishankar said, "The Khalistan issue is not new. The Khalistan issue has existed for years...I can explain my government, my prime minister, and my book. It's not for me to speculate on other prime ministers." Dig deeper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated, and laid foundation stones of several development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore related to the aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. Dig deeper
The Latest News
India News
Four Manipur police commandos, BSF jawan injured in militant attack in Moreh Dig deeper
Punjab: DSP found dead along canal in Jalandhar, probe underway Dig deeper
Global Matters
Kyiv under Russian missile attack; 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in air: Ukraine Dig deeper
Thailand, China to waive visa norms for each other's citizens from March Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Michael Douglas and his family are back in India, this time touring the southern and eastern regions. The veteran Hollywood actor celebrated New Year in Hyderabad, where he can be seen kissing wife-actor Catherine Zeta-Jones as they vibe to AP Dhillon's popular Punjabi song With You. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
The past year of 2023 has seen a boom in experimentation in the ever-evolving fields of fashion and beauty, characterised by big trends such as Barbie core, the Y2K aesthetic, maximalism, oversized apparel and the ever-popular K-beauty. As we turn the page and embrace the New Year, anticipation is building for the unveiling of new trends in these ever-evolving spheres of style and glamour. Dig deeper