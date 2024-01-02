Afternoon briefing: Jaishankar on India-Canada ties; PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit, all latest news

External affairs minister S Jaishankar has claimed that Canadian politics have given space to Khalistani forces and also allowed them to indulge in activities that impact bilateral ties between India and Canada. Clarifying that the G20 summit in New Delhi had no relation to the Khalistani issue in Canada, Jaishankar said, "The Khalistan issue is not new. The Khalistan issue has existed for years...I can explain my government, my prime minister, and my book. It's not for me to speculate on other prime ministers." Dig deeper India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar(via REUTERS)

More on Jaishankar: In S Jaishankar's China view, Nehru's 'romanticism' vs Modi-Patel's 'realism'

At Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov meeting, a push to expand export of Russian energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated, and laid foundation stones of several development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore related to the aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. Dig deeper

More on PM Modi: PM Modi to inaugurate Tiruchirappalli International Airport terminal in Tamil Nadu: Details

Working to match speed, skill and scale of youth: PM Modi at convocation of TN university

The Latest News

PIL in SC seeking to include CJI in selection committee for CEC, EC appointment Dig deeper

Karan Johar pouts in New Year party photo with Rani Mukerji; reveals his ‘only learning’ of 2023: Kuch to troll kahenge Dig deeper

India News

Four Manipur police commandos, BSF jawan injured in militant attack in Moreh Dig deeper

Punjab: DSP found dead along canal in Jalandhar, probe underway Dig deeper

Global Matters

Kyiv under Russian missile attack; 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in air: Ukraine Dig deeper

Thailand, China to waive visa norms for each other's citizens from March Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Michael Douglas and his family are back in India, this time touring the southern and eastern regions. The veteran Hollywood actor celebrated New Year in Hyderabad, where he can be seen kissing wife-actor Catherine Zeta-Jones as they vibe to AP Dhillon's popular Punjabi song With You. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The past year of 2023 has seen a boom in experimentation in the ever-evolving fields of fashion and beauty, characterised by big trends such as Barbie core, the Y2K aesthetic, maximalism, oversized apparel and the ever-popular K-beauty. As we turn the page and embrace the New Year, anticipation is building for the unveiling of new trends in these ever-evolving spheres of style and glamour. Dig deeper

