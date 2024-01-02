Afternoon briefing: Jaishankar on India-Canada ties; PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit, all latest news

close_game
ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2024 01:03 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news events you should check out.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar has claimed that Canadian politics have given space to Khalistani forces and also allowed them to indulge in activities that impact bilateral ties between India and Canada. Clarifying that the G20 summit in New Delhi had no relation to the Khalistani issue in Canada, Jaishankar said, "The Khalistan issue is not new. The Khalistan issue has existed for years...I can explain my government, my prime minister, and my book. It's not for me to speculate on other prime ministers."

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar(via REUTERS)
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar(via REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated, and laid foundation stones of several development projects worth over 20,000 crore related to the aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli.

The Latest News

PIL in SC seeking to include CJI in selection committee for CEC, EC appointment

Karan Johar pouts in New Year party photo with Rani Mukerji; reveals his 'only learning' of 2023: Kuch to troll kahenge

India News

Four Manipur police commandos, BSF jawan injured in militant attack in Moreh

Punjab: DSP found dead along canal in Jalandhar, probe underway

Global Matters

Kyiv under Russian missile attack; 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in air: Ukraine

Thailand, China to waive visa norms for each other's citizens from March

Entertainment Focus

Michael Douglas and his family are back in India, this time touring the southern and eastern regions. The veteran Hollywood actor celebrated New Year in Hyderabad, where he can be seen kissing wife-actor Catherine Zeta-Jones as they vibe to AP Dhillon's popular Punjabi song With You.

Lifestyle and Health

The past year of 2023 has seen a boom in experimentation in the ever-evolving fields of fashion and beauty, characterised by big trends such as Barbie core, the Y2K aesthetic, maximalism, oversized apparel and the ever-popular K-beauty. As we turn the page and embrace the New Year, anticipation is building for the unveiling of new trends in these ever-evolving spheres of style and glamour.

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

Jan 02, 2024 01:03 PM IST
