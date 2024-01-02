PM Modi inaugurates Trichy Airport terminal, launches projects worth 20,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated, and laid foundation stones of several development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore related to the aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, dedicates the nation and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹ 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli.(ANI)

He also inaugurated the new terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The two-level terminal building has been developed at a cost of over ₹1100 crore. It has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed earlier through an official release.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, " "I wish that the year 2024 is peaceful and prosperous for everyone. It is a privilege that my first public programme in 2024 is happening in Tamil Nadu. Today development projects worth nearly ₹20,000 Cr will strengthen Tamil Nadu's progress. I congratulate you for these projects..."

Expressing his pain over the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu due to recent rains and floods, he said, “The last few weeks of 2023 were difficult for many people in Tamil Nadu. We lost many of our fellow citizens due to heavy rainfall. There has also been a significant loss of property... The central government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the state government.”

PM Modi reached Tiruchirappalli where he was received by state chief minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. He participated in the 38th Convocation Ceremony of the Bharathidasan University.

While addressing the event, he quoted the 'Puthiyathor Ulagam Seivom' Tamil verses of poet Bharathidasan, after whom the university had been named, and said it meant creating a brave new world which is also the university's motto.

He also said the Indian youth were already creating such a world. The Indian scientists are on the world map through missions like Chandrayaan-3 and 'our innovators took the number of patents from around 4,000 in 2014 to almost 50,000 now.'

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Lakshadweep from January 2-3.

(With inputs from agencies)