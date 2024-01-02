PM Modi to inaugurate Tiruchirappalli International Airport terminal in Tamil Nadu: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the newly developed terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu. The two-level terminal, developed at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore, has the capacity to serve over 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours, an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The new terminal building is developed at a cost of more than ₹ 1,100 crore.(ANI)

"The new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience," the statement said.

The newly developed terminal building is equipped with 60 check-in counters, five baggage carousels, 60 arrival immigration counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.

The design of the building has been inspired by the cultural vibrance of Tiruchirappalli. Depicting art forms from Kolam art to colours of Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks, it highlights the connection of India to other nations through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors.

“We have done a lot of painting works, murals. A total of 100 artists were employed and we have finished the artworks in 30 days,” Rajavignesh, creative director for the artworks in the terminal building, said to news agency ANI.

Tiruchirappalli airport is the second largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala on Tuesday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore.

He will address the convocation ceremony of the Bharathidasan University and inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Tuesday and dedicate several projects worth over ₹19,850 crore to Tamil Nadu.

In his visit to Lakshadweep, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹1,150 crore.

He will inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project and the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat.

Other projects that are dedicated to the nation include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep.

