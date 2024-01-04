Afternoon briefing: Kejriwal speaks on ED arrest rumours; big names in Jeffrey Epstein list; and all the latest news
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dismissed speculation of his impending arrest in connection with an alleged liquor scam in a video message. Emphasizing two years of investigations and multiple raids, he challenged the absence of any incriminating evidence or financial wrongdoing. Kejriwal, who had skipped the Enforcement Directorate's third summons, questioned where the alleged money had gone, contending that no corruption had taken place. The video aimed to allay public concerns and underscore the lack of substance in the accusations, leaving the situation poised for further developments and responses from investigative agencies. Dig deeper.
Hundreds of pages of documents linked to a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein have been released, unveiling prominent figures like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson. The disclosure occurred in court documents related to Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, where the previously anonymized names (listed as variants of J Doe) were revealed. This revelation adds new dimensions to the high-profile case, as the names had been previously implicated or speculated upon. The unsealing of these documents provides further insight into the associations and individuals connected to the Epstein scandal, generating renewed public interest and scrutiny. Dig deeper.
Latest News
India News
Global Matters
Sports Goings
The India vs South Africa second Test at Newlands in Cape Town delivered a historic and chaotic Day 1, leaving fans with unforgettable moments. South Africa's astonishing collapse for 55, their lowest score since 1991, sparked disbelief. Mohammed Siraj's exceptional performance made him the first Indian pacer to achieve a five-wicket haul in a Test's first session. The day witnessed a record-breaking 23 wickets falling, the highest in South Africa for a Test's opening day. India's collapse from 153/4 to 153 all out, losing six wickets in 11 balls, created an unprecedented spectacle, etching this day in cricket history. Dig deeper.
Entertainment Focus
BangtanTV teased the upcoming episodes of "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" by sharing a preview on its YouTube channel. In the over a minute-long video, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were featured, discussing the group and their connection with fans. The sneak peek offers fans insights into the upcoming content, generating anticipation for what the series will unveil about BTS and their journey. Dig deeper.
Health and Lifestyle
The rise of remote and hybrid work models has had wide-ranging effects on various industries, such as commercial real estate and downtown restaurants. This shift has also influenced the way many workers, no longer bound by strict office attendance, plan their travels. Referred to as "bleisure travel," "laptop lugging," "workations," or simply "blended travel," the trend involves remote and hybrid employees incorporating leisure activities into work trips or working during leisure vacations. This emerging phenomenon has the potential to blur the traditional boundaries between leisure and business travel, signaling a transformative impact on travel patterns and habits. Dig deeper.