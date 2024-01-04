Jungkook talks about BTS going their ‘own ways’; J-Hope tells fans: 'Now is the time when we need trust'

BTS talk about their concert

The video also gave glimpses of the members in their concert. The video started with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook arriving on stage. RM, aka Kim Namjoon, said as he walked behind Suga, "This is what I'm talking about. It has to be packed to feel like a concert venue." Next, J-Hope was heard saying, "Each stage felt so precious. Being able to put on concerts was really precious." Jungkook added, "I don't know. As I think about it now, back then, I think I was just out of my mind when I performed at the concerts."

J-Hope tells fans they need trust

Next, Jimin said, "I don't want these emotions to dull over time. That's the biggest thing." Suga added, "I would like to live like I'm a trainee one more time." Speaking to the fans, J-Hope said, "I think now is the time when we need trust." A segment showed Jimin saying, “We have lived together for a pretty long time, right? We lived together for seven, eight years.”

Jungkook talks about BTS' future

A part of the video showed one of the members getting his head shaved, though the face wasn't revealed. The member said, "As short as a year and a half or two years at the most." Jin next said, "Being family doesn't mean you always have to be together." Jungkook said, "In time, even if we go our own ways, we will get back together when we get the call."

V, aka Kim Taehyung, added, "I'd like to keep planning so that we can keep on making precious memories with ARMY." As the video ended, Jimin said, "BTS comes first and I'm a part of that. So I just really want us to be together for a long long time." The video was shared with the title BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star EP 7 and 8 preview.

About BTS

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is a documentary series celebrating the 10th anniversary of BTS. It started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on December 20. The eight-episode series had a staggered release on the streaming service. All the members of the group are currently serving in the South Korean military. BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit next year following their service commitment.

