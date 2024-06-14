Afternoon briefing: Kerala minister 'denied permission' to visit Kuwait; Meloni's ‘namaste’ at G7 Summit, and more

Kerala health minister Veena George on Friday alleged that the central government did not permit her to travel to Kuwait to coordinate in assistance for Indian nationals from the state affected in the tragic fire incident in the Gulf country's southern city of Mangaf. The Kerala government had convened an emergency Cabinet meeting on Thursday and announced that Veena George, along with State Mission Director (NHM) Jeevan Babu, would urgently travel to Kuwait to coordinate efforts related to the treatment of those from the state who sustained injuries as well as oversee the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased. The victims include 24 from Kerala. Dig deeper Kerala health minister Veena George

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday welcomed the world leaders with a ‘namaste’ - an Indian form of greeting with folded hands - at the G7 Summit. Several videos of Meloni's gesture are going viral on social media, with netizens lauding Meloni. The videos showed Meloni greeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with the traditional Indian greeting. Italy is hosting the 50th G7 Summit this year in Borgo Egnazia (Fasano) in the city of Apulia in southern Italy from June 13 to 15. Dig deeper

Wells Fargo has terminated over a dozen employees for faking keyboard activity to trick the bank into thinking they were working. According to a Bloomberg report published Thursday, the fired workers were all from the firm's wealth and investment management unit. In its disclosure to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, America’s third largest bank said the employees were “discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work.” Dig deeper

The UEFA Euro 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 15, with hosts Germany taking on Group A opponents Scotland in the tournament opener. Italy are the defending champions, having beaten England in the final on penalties in the previous edition. 24 countries will be participating in the tournament, with a total of 51 matches in this 30-day tournament. The group stage has been divided into six groups of four teams, who will face each other in a single round-robin format. The top-two teams from each group will enter the Round of 16. Dig deeper

