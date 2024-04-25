Afternoon briefing: Massive landslide near Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh; forces kill two Maoists in Odisha

A massive landslide occurred on Thursday at the highway between Hunli and Anini in Arunachal Pradesh, causing a deep cut in the road and disrupting the route connecting Dibang Valley. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the landslide incident, stating that instructions have been given for the restoration of connectivity at the “earliest.” Dig Deeper A massive landslide occurred on Thursday at the highway between Hunli and Anini in Arunachal Pradesh, causing a deep cut in the road and disrupting the route connecting Dibang Valley.

Two suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Odisha’s Boudh district on Thursday morning, police said. Director of intelligence, Soumendra Priyadarshi said the bodies of two Maoist cadres were recovered by the elite anti naxal force special operations group after an exchange of fire with a group of Maoists in Parhel reserve forest area of Boudh district. “We are trying to identify them with the help of surrendered rebels. One more Maoist is also injured during the encounter. Explosives and arms such as under barrel grenade launcher have been seized from the spot,” said Priyadarshi. Dig Deeper

Latest News

'India vs Pakistan': BJP's dig at Akhilesh Yadav over Kannauj candidature

EC takes cognisance on alleged poll code violations by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

India News

Will Brij Bhushan contest LS poll from UP's Kaiserganj? Here's what he said

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia summoned in illegal IPL streaming case

Global Matters

US campus crackdown 10-point update: Several protestors detained across USC, Harvard, Columbia

How will TikTok ban impact Americans?

Sports Goings

The upcoming T20 World Cup is a constant rumble in the background of the 2024 Indian Premier League season and as the cut off date of May 1 for announcing the squads approaches, ex-players and analysts are trying to predict who would make up the 15-man Indian squad for the tournament in the USA and the West Indies. Rohit Sharma is confirmed as the captain and it looks like the management is considering an opening combination of him Virat Kohli while Rishabh Pant could return to international cricket as the wicketkeeper in the side. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Taylor Swift has caused quite a stir with her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. It's not even been a week since the pop star dropped it, but the album has already broken multiple records. Spotify announced on Wednesday that TTPD has become the first album to cross the one billion streams mark within a week. And it's only been five days! The previous record of most streams also belonged to Taylor, for her 2022 album Midnights, at over 700,000. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Malaika Arora's dedication to fitness and focus on staying healthy by incorporating yoga and Pilates into her workout routine is well documented on social media. Chances are you've scrolled past videos of the actor working out or visiting the yoga studio in Mumbai. Recently, Malaika posted a clip of her practising various yoga asanas on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat #malailakasmotivation #yogagurl." Check out Malaika's yoga workout video inside. Dig Deeper