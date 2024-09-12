Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's visit to CJI's house sparks row; ED searches Sandip Ghosh's father's house, & more

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and senior Supreme Court lawyers have expressed concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud’s residence for Ganpati Puja, questioning its impact on judicial transparency. On Wednesday, PM Modi, donning a traditional Maharashtrian cap, joined the Chief Justice and his wife in New Delhi for the ritual, including aarti and prayers before Lord Ganesha. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the visit, arguing that such interactions between constitutional authorities and political figures could erode public trust in the judiciary, particularly concerning ongoing cases involving the Maharashtra government. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's house and attended 'Ganpati Poojan' (PTI Photo) (PTI)

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Kolkata related to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The agency targeted multiple suburban locations, including the residence of Satya Prakash Ghosh, father of former principal Sandip Ghosh. Alongside the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate is probing alleged corruption and financial misconduct. Akhter Ali, a former deputy superintendent, was questioned on Wednesday regarding claims of nepotism in vendor selections involving Sandip Ghosh, who has been arrested in connection with the scandal. Dig Deeper

Supply of vital documents in preventive detention cases mandatory: SC Dig Deeper

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath is loving ‘ghar-wapsi’ of Indian firms: ‘How the tables turn’ Dig Deeper

Armed men thrash trainee army officers, rape their female friend in Madhya Pradesh Dig Deeper

SC to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in Delhi excise policy case on September 13 Dig Deeper

Top Neom exec complains about worker deaths disrupting his Sunday evening: ‘F***ing morons’ Dig Deeper

Laura Loomer under fire for ‘extremely racist’ post about Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage: ‘This is appalling’ Dig Deeper

Slouching, a posture characterized by sitting or standing in a droopy manner, can significantly harm spinal health. Dr. Mazda K. Turel, a brain and spine surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, highlighted in an HT Lifestyle interview that slouching places excessive pressure on the spine and muscles, leading to spinal dysfunction, back pain, and joint degeneration. The altered curvature from slouching can cause spinal misalignment, increasing stress on vertebrae and discs, potentially resulting in herniated discs or chronic pain. Additionally, poor posture strains surrounding muscles, ligaments, and tendons, causing muscle fatigue and discomfort. Dig Deeper

Reddit has emerged as a platform where employees openly discuss workplace issues, with numerous subreddits focusing on job-related challenges and grievances. A recent viral post highlighted the case of a former employee from a mental health startup who was terminated for ‘liking’ a LinkedIn post about toxic work environments. The anonymous ex-employee alleged that her firing was directly linked to her reaction to the post, which critiqued toxic workplace cultures. She described her own work environment as hostile and damaging to her mental health, citing severe issues with both her manager and the CEO that left her overwhelmed and in tears. Dig Deeper

