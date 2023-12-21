close_game
News / India News / Afternoon briefing: PM says no feeling of discrimination towards minorities; Kejriwal replies to ED; all latest news

Afternoon briefing: PM says no feeling of discrimination towards minorities; Kejriwal replies to ED; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 01:26 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories and special collection of news items you should check out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Indian society has no feeling of discrimination towards any religious minority while dismissing allegations against his government of cracking down on his critics. “There is a whole ecosystem that is using the freedom available in our country to hurl these allegations at us every day, through editorials, TV channels, social media, videos, tweets, etc,” Modi told the Financial Times (FT) in what the British business daily described as a rare interview and additional written responses. Dig deeper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) second summons ‘illegal and politically motivated’ and asked the ED to withdraw them, officials at the chief minister’s office said on Thursday. Kejriwal is skipping the second summons of the ED asking him to appear before it on Thursday (December 21) for questioning in the Delhi excise case. A day before his expected appearance in the ED office, Kejriwal left Delhi to participate in a meditation session at a centre in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab for 10 days. Dig deeper.

DMK minister K Ponmudy gets 3 yrs in prison in disproportionate assets case

Varanasi court likely to provide Gyanvapi survey report to both sides today

Madras High Court denies bail to arrested ED officer

INDIA bloc holds protest march today from Parliament over suspension of MPs

Nawaz Sharif praises India: They've reached moon, we haven't risen from ground

US releases H-1B visa pilot program eligibility, dates and application details

Shashank Singh reacted gracefully after Punjab Kings put out a clarification to bring an end to all the speculations about the franchise not wanting to pick the cricketer at the IPL 2023 auction. It was an eventful day for Shashank at the mini-auction. On a day Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Daryl Mitchell and Harshal Patel minted crores, Shashank grabbed his share spotlight despite being sold for his base price of 20 lakh. His price was obviously not the reason behind the attention. It was what transpired immediately after he was bought by PBKS. Dig deeper.

A 50-something Manu Randhawa (Taapsee Pannu) is homesick, and desperately wants to go back to India along with her two friends Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar) and Balli (Anil Grover), but they won't get a visa from the British embassy. With no option left, she dials up Hardy aka Hardayal Singh Dhillon (Shah Rukh Khan) in Punjab, who she is sure can help her find a way. Laced with director Rajkumar Hirani's signature style, Dunki rides high on emotions, with humour peppered in quantity that at times gets too much to digest. Dig deeper.

World Saree Day is celebrated on December 21 to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and timeless elegance of the saree. This year, traditional weaves take centre stage, bringing back the charm of age-old craftsmanship. Saree trends are ever-changing and this year was no exception as we saw pastel colours, sequins and sustainable silhouettes becoming popular while bold colours and heavily bordered sarees took a backseat. From Naomi Campbell's saree-inspired gown at the Met Gala to Alia Bhatt's chiffon sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, sarees have made a stunning fashion statement in all quarters. Dig deeper.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
