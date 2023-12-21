close_game
close_game
News / World News / Nawaz Sharif praises India: They've reached moon, we haven't risen from ground

Nawaz Sharif praises India: They've reached moon, we haven't risen from ground

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Nawaz Sharif earlier said neither India nor US was responsible for Pakistan's economic crisis.

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif again praised India on Wednesday during his address to the party cadre on Wednesday as he said India has reached the moon but Pakistan has still not risen from the ground. Nawaz Sharif would be contesting the elections from Mansehra region of Khyber-Pakhtynkhwa. As he is warming up for his election pitch, he made several references to India. On Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif said neither India nor US were responsible for the economic condition Pakistan has been facing. "We shot ourselves in our own foot," Nawaz Sharif said a day earlier. "Our neighbours have reached the moon but we haven't even risen from the ground so far. It can't keep going on like this," Sharif said on Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan has not yet taken off the ground while India has reached the moon. (AP)
Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan has not yet taken off the ground while India has reached the moon. (AP)

Nawaz Sharif is running for Prime Minister for a fourth time -- thrice he was ousted from power -- in 1993,1999 and 2017.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"In 2013, we were facing severe load shedding of electricity, we came and ended it, ended terrorism from all over the country, restored the peace of Karachi, highways were built, CPEC came, and a new era of development and prosperity began," Nawaz Sharif said.

Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan in October this year after four years of political exile in London that he took in 2019 citing medical reasons. He went to London for medical treatment while he was serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption. But then he never returned. His return was only for the election as he took the PML-N mantle.

Jailed former PM Imran Khan would contest from three constituencies Lahore, Mianwali and Islamabad. On Aug 5, a trial court in Islamabad convicted Imran Khan in a case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan that involved concealing details of state gifts and jailed him for three years. The verdict meant he was disqualified from contesting general elections for five years. But the Islamabad High Court suspended Imran Khan’s three-year sentence, but he still remains in jail in other cases.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out