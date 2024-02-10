Afternoon briefing: Raj Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray; Haldwani violence updates & more

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray urged for the posthumous awarding of Bharat Ratna to his late uncle and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Bharat Ratna for former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, along with MS Swaminathan, known as the father of the Indian Green Revolution. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also advocated for Bal Thackeray's recognition with the prestigious award. PM Modi praised the contributions of PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, highlighting their significant roles in shaping India's economic and political landscape. Additionally, he acknowledged Swaminathan's remarkable contribution to Indian agriculture with the 'Green Revolution.' Dig Deeper Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray (File)

The curfew in outer areas of violence-stricken Haldwani, Uttarakhand, has been lifted, while remaining in place in Banbhoolpura where severe violence occurred. Six rioters died in the clashes following a demolition drive targeting an illegally built madrasa. Five arrests have been made, and 19 individuals identified, with 5,000 others included in FIRs. The situation is reportedly under control, though schools and colleges remain closed. Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav condemned the incident, citing minority persecution concerns. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the area, promising legal action against perpetrators. Internet services in Haldwani remain suspended. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Jayant Chaudhary lauds Modi government in Parliament amid alliance rumours. Dig Deeper

Pakistan election: Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari agree to form govt; all eyes on Imran Khan, says report. Dig Deeper

Sameer Wankhede accused of demanding ₹25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, faces money laundering charges by ED. Dig Deeper

India News

People will bless BJP with 370 LS seats as it abrogated Article 370; NDA to get over 400 seats, says Amit Shah. Dig Deeper

Bihar: JD(U) MLAs to meet this weekend ahead of trust vote of Nitish govt. Dig Deeper

How Mauris Noronha planned Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder on Facebook Live: Mumbai Police reveals details. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

3 Indians die in accident in Canada’s Brampton. Dig Deeper

Indian-origin man dies days after being assaulted outside Washington restaurant, suspect on the run. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The BCCI announced India's squad for the remaining three Tests against England, with Virat Kohli notably absent due to personal reasons. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion is subject to fitness clearance, while Mohammed Siraj returns after resting from the second Test. Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar retained their places, with no mention of Shreyas Iyer's back injury. Bengal pacer Akash Deep replaces Avesh Khan, who was released to play in the Ranji Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah was named vice-captain for all remaining matches, but may be rested for the fourth Test in Dharamsala. KS Bharat is likely to start as India's keeper in Rajkot. The third Test begins on February 15, followed by matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo from his visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, standing inside the newly-built temple with folded hands and a smile. Expressing reverence, he captioned the photo in Hindi, "Jai Shri Ram. Aastha ne phir bulaaya, aur kheeche chale gaye hum" (Faith called again, and I was drawn to go there). He also penned a note on his blog about the serene experience. Earlier, Amitabh attended the grand consecration ceremony of the temple on January 22 and recently bought a plot in Ayodhya. His upcoming films include "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Section 84." Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Many wellness experts advocate for a light and early dinner for long-term health benefits. However, indulging in lavish meals at night due to fatigue or skipped lunch may lead to guilt or discomfort the next morning. Consequently, some consider skipping breakfast to compensate. Yet, opinions are divided among experts. While traditional views emphasize breakfast's importance for health, intermittent fasting trends suggest benefits in prolonging the fasting period. Notably, intermittent fasting has gained popularity, even among celebrities. Benefits include potential weight loss and improved insulin sensitivity, but skipping breakfast after a heavy dinner should be approached with caution, considering individual health and lifestyle factors. Ultimately, there's no universal rule, and individuals should listen to their bodies. Dig Deeper

