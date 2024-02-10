Why Mauris Noronha killed Abhishek Ghosalkar: A timeline of simmering hate

The Mumbai Police has revealed fresh details in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar as it arrested accused Mauris Noronha's bodyguard under the Arms Act on Friday. The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered two FIRs in connection with the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar. Mauris Noronha (left) with Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar on a Facebook live on Thursday in which the Sena leader was shot by Noronha.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, 41, son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead in Borivali in suburban Mumbai on Thursday evening during a Facebook live, allegedly by his old political rival Mauris Noronha, 47, who later died by suicide. The crime branch has formed two teams to probe into the matter.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, a prominent figure and former corporator, was fatally shot in the abdomen and shoulder in the video that quickly went viral. Mauris Noronha proceeded to take his own life following the attack.

Top updates on Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case:

The bodyguard, whose pistol was allegedly used in the murder of Mauris Ghosalkar, was identified as Amarendra Mishra and he has been arrested under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it, news agency PTI reported.

The police said Mauris Noronha suspected that Abhishek Ghosalkar had implicated him in a rape case. Mauris Noronha spent nearly five months behind bars.

The police have recorded the statements of Mauris Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learnt that he nursed a grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

The Mumbai Police, under the supervision of joint commissioner of Police Satya Narayan and deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade, are trying to unravel the complexities of this case, PTI reported.

According to Amarendra Mishra's wife, while hiring him Noronha was keen that he left his pistol in the office after duty hours.

There was a tussle between Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was a former corporator, and Mauris Noronha, who had political aspirations of his own, said a police official.

Mauris Noronha, after coming out of jail, would frequently say that he would not "spare" Abhishek Ghosalkar, the official said, adding that he first decided to win Ghosalkar’s trust by offering an olive branch to him.

Mauris Noronha also began putting up Abhishek Ghoslkar’s banners in his area. Around 7.30pm on Thursday, Abhishek Ghosalkar was in his own office in IC Colony area of suburban Borivali, less than 100 metres from Mauris Noronha’s office on the ground floor of 'Prabhu Udyog Bhavan' building, when he got a call from Noronha.

Mauris Noronha asked him to come over to his office, saying he had organised saree distribution for women in the area, the official said. Noronha then suggested to Ghosalkar that they do a Facebook Live to announce their decision to bury the hatchet and work together.

During the Facebook Live, Mauris Noronha pumped bullets into Ghosalkar using his bodyguard's pistol.

He then rushed to the mezzanine floor of his office and shot himself in the head, the police official added.

"After shooting five bullets at Abhishek Ghosalkar, accused Mauris stood at the door and kept looking at him for 3-4 seconds. After completing his target, he tried to shoot himself there, but the pistol did not fire. After this, he went to the upper floor. Above, he loaded the bullet into the pistol and shot himself within 25 seconds," the crime branch said.

It said that a total of six rounds were fired, out of which 5 were fired at Abhishek Ghosalkar and one by Mauris on himself.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)