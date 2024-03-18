 Afternoon briefing: SC dismisses AAP leader Satyendra Jain’s bail; top court rebukes SBI over electoral bonds; more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Afternoon briefing: SC dismisses AAP leader Satyendra Jain’s bail; top court rebukes SBI over electoral bonds; more news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 01:11 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain’s bail plea and asked him to surrender in connection with a money laundering case. Jain, who was given an interim medical bail on May 26 last year, was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly misusing his position as minister from February 2015 to May 2017 to acquire disproportionate assets worth 1.47 crore. The ED subsequently began a probe into the money laundering charges through three companies allegedly linked to him. Dig Deeper

AAP leader Satyendra Jain(File photo)
AAP leader Satyendra Jain(File photo)

The State Bank of India (SBI) can't be selective in disclosing information linked to electoral bonds, the Supreme Court of India said on Monday, directing the bank to submit full details of the bonds' numbers to the Election Commission by March 21. The apex court also ordered the chairman of the bank to file a compliance affidavit by March 21. The Supreme Court ordered the bank to disclose all "conceivable" electoral bond details in its possession, including unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti' remarks: ‘I accept the challenge'

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's daughter who donated kidney to ex-Bihar CM, may contest Lok Sabha polls: Report

India News

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha election

Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case: AAP

Global Matters

Kate Middleton breaks silence on St. Patrick’s Day after missing parade amid health crisis

Royal Family Update: Has BBC logo turned black?

Sports Goings

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit after he found some discomfort in his back during the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. Iyer, who missed out on a century in the second innings of the Ranji final, didn't take the field on the last two days of the match. The stylish batter joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp on Saturday and took part in an intra-squad T20 match on Sunday. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Ranvir Shorey has opened up about ex-girlfriend Pooja Bhatt and his fallout with Mahesh Bhatt. Speaking with news agency ANI, he shared he had great regard for Mahesh, till a ‘fiasco happened’ when he dated the filmmaker's daughter Pooja. Ranvir said, "I had great regard for Mr Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt) till the fiasco happened when I was seeing his daughter (Pooja Bhatt). Then I saw that actually whatever respect I had for him was being used to manipulate me... very duplicitous behaviour going on." Dig Deeper

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Afternoon briefing: SC dismisses AAP leader Satyendra Jain’s bail; top court rebukes SBI over electoral bonds; more news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On