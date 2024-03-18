Afternoon briefing: SC dismisses AAP leader Satyendra Jain’s bail; top court rebukes SBI over electoral bonds; more news

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain’s bail plea and asked him to surrender in connection with a money laundering case. Jain, who was given an interim medical bail on May 26 last year, was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly misusing his position as minister from February 2015 to May 2017 to acquire disproportionate assets worth ₹1.47 crore. The ED subsequently began a probe into the money laundering charges through three companies allegedly linked to him. Dig Deeper AAP leader Satyendra Jain(File photo)

The State Bank of India (SBI) can't be selective in disclosing information linked to electoral bonds, the Supreme Court of India said on Monday, directing the bank to submit full details of the bonds' numbers to the Election Commission by March 21. The apex court also ordered the chairman of the bank to file a compliance affidavit by March 21. The Supreme Court ordered the bank to disclose all "conceivable" electoral bond details in its possession, including unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit after he found some discomfort in his back during the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. Iyer, who missed out on a century in the second innings of the Ranji final, didn't take the field on the last two days of the match. The stylish batter joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp on Saturday and took part in an intra-squad T20 match on Sunday. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Ranvir Shorey has opened up about ex-girlfriend Pooja Bhatt and his fallout with Mahesh Bhatt. Speaking with news agency ANI, he shared he had great regard for Mahesh, till a ‘fiasco happened’ when he dated the filmmaker's daughter Pooja. Ranvir said, "I had great regard for Mr Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt) till the fiasco happened when I was seeing his daughter (Pooja Bhatt). Then I saw that actually whatever respect I had for him was being used to manipulate me... very duplicitous behaviour going on." Dig Deeper