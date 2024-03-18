 Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case: AAP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case: AAP

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal will skip the Enforcement Directorate summons which was issued in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will skip the Enforcement Directorate summons which was issued in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Aam Aadmi Party said. The party has termed ED summons as “illegal”, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate had asked Arvind Kejriwal to be present at its office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road on March 18 to provide his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ| ED summons Kejriwal in 2 separate cases, AAP hits out

Earlier, the AAP had called out the summons to Arvind Kejriwal and hinted at a “political conspiracy”. The party termed it a “backup” plan to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Nobody knows what this Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls," said Delhi minister Atishi at a press conference on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal is also facing inquiries in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case. He has previously disregarded eight summons in that matter, terming those "illegitimate". ED has summoned him to appear for questioning on March 21 in that case.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case: AAP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On