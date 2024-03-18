Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons in Delhi Jal Board case: AAP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will skip the Enforcement Directorate summons which was issued in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Aam Aadmi Party said. The party has termed ED summons as “illegal”, news agency ANI reported. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate had asked Arvind Kejriwal to be present at its office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road on March 18 to provide his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the AAP had called out the summons to Arvind Kejriwal and hinted at a “political conspiracy”. The party termed it a “backup” plan to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Nobody knows what this Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls," said Delhi minister Atishi at a press conference on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal is also facing inquiries in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case. He has previously disregarded eight summons in that matter, terming those "illegitimate". ED has summoned him to appear for questioning on March 21 in that case.