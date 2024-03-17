ED summons Kejriwal in 2 separate cases, AAP hits out

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with its probe in two separate cases — the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, and alleged irregularities in the awarding of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contracts — people aware of the matter said on Sunday. Kejriwal at the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday. (PTI)

The federal anti-money laundering agency has summoned Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, to appear before it in connection with the DJB case on Monday, and in connection with the excise case on March 21.

The two summons to Kejriwal came a day after a Delhi court granted him bail in connection with two complaints filed by ED for not appearing before the federal agency in connection with the excise case despite serving him with eight summons.

The people cited above, however, said that the bail does not mean that the court has given Kejriwal immunity from appearing before ED”.

“Hence, we have issued fresh or ninth summons to him asking him to join the probe on March 21,” said an officer with the federal agency, on condition of anonymity.

The AAP hit out at the development, terming the two summons an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning, and referring to the alleged irregularities in DJB as a “back-up case”. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, accused the Delhi chief minister of repeatedly flouting the law.

Another chapter in excise case

The Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy aimed to revitalise the city’s flagging liquor business, but was scrapped after lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in the regime. ED is carrying out a separate probe into the policy in connection with alleged money laundering.

Kejriwal has skipped eight summons issued by ED — on November 2, December 22, January 3, January 18, February 2, February 19, February 27, and on March 4 — calling them “illegal and politically motivated”. He has also repeatedly and consistently objected to the summons, stating that it was not clear whether he was asked to appear before ED as a witness or suspect; as chief minister or as AAP chief; and without any details on the line of questioning.

However, the ED officer quoted above said Kejriwal’s questioning is “important” to know more about the conspiracy in the excise policy, in which ₹100 crore was allegedly paid by a lobby of businessmen and politicians — referred to as the South Group — to AAP leaders in lieu of liquor licences.

The federal agency on Friday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, and a court subsequently sent her to ED custody till March 23. A second ED official, also requesting anonymity, said that there is a possibility that if Kejriwal appears before agency on March 21, he may be confronted with Kavitha.

Summons in a second case

Separately, ED also issued summons to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in the awarding of DJB contracts.

The ED‘s probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is based on a case filed by CBI in July 2022, related to alleged corruption in the water utility. It has been alleged that former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora awarded a contract to M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd for ₹38 crore, even though the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria.

ED arrested Arora on January 31, and on February 6 conducted raids at 12 locations, including those connected to Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP parliamentarian ND Gupta. The federal agency subsequently alleged that bribes generated in the awarding of the contract were passed on as “election funds” to the AAP.

“Investigations and digital evidence show that Arora passed on the bribe funds to various persons connected with managing the affairs of DJB including persons connected with AAP. Bribe amounts were also passed on as election funds to AAP,” the ED said in its statement on February 7.

The ED said its probe has revealed the contract (to NKG) was awarded at highly inflated rates so that the bribes could be collected from the contractors from the inflated cost of the contract.

“As against the contract value of ₹38 crore, only about ₹17 crore was spent towards the contract and the remaining amounts were syphoned off in guise of various fake expenses. Such fake expenses were booked for bribes and election funds,” it said.

AAP says Kejriwal targeted, BJP hits back

Hours after ED issued the two separate summons, the AAP alleged that the BJP-led Centre was attempting to prevent Kejriwal campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Nobody knows what the DJB case is or what irregularities have occurred. Maybe they doubt whether they will be able to arrest Kejriwal in the excise case, so this has been opened as a backup case. A third case may be opened if they can’t arrest him in this case as well,” Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said at a press conference.

Separately, AAP legislator Dilip Pandey said the party’s legal team of AAP is examining the two summons, and an appropriate response will soon be issued. “The latest notice shows the desperation of BJP and the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Hitting back, the BJP accused Kejriwal of repeatedly flouting the law.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s bail on Saturday has nothing to do with the excise policy case. After disrespecting the summons which Kejriwal previously claimed were illegal, he has now taken bail, confirming the validity of the summonses. The conduct and language of AAP leaders resemble that of thugs, which is a testament to their character,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, adding that the summons in the DJB case is “another proof of looting”.