Afternoon briefing: SC raps Bengal govt over Kolkata rape-murder; Congress to launch Maharashtra poll campaign, and more

The Supreme Court condemned the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, calling it "horrific". The bench also criticised the West Bengal government for delayed action. The court questioned the hospital's response, noting the college principal's attempt to label the incident as a suicide. The police and government were reprimanded for their handling of the case, including the delayed FIR and restricted access for the victim's parents. The Court also highlighted the need for better safety protocols for young doctors, many of whom work long hours under unsafe conditions. Dig Deeper A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, (PTI)

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will join Rahul Gandhi as the Congress launches its Maharashtra assembly poll campaign in Mumbai today, marking Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. The rally will also feature Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC's Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala. MVA, comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), plans to contest the elections together, but hasn't finalised seat-sharing or a chief ministerial candidate. Uddhav Thackeray urged the alliance to declare a CM face in advance. Maharashtra's assembly elections, delayed due to the monsoon, are now expected in October-November. Dig Deeper

India news

Global matters

Business

Entertainment

The official announcement of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's biopic was made via the official Instagram and X handles of T-Series Films. As per the tweet, the film's tentative title appears to be Six Sixes, and it will focus on the cricket icon's remarkable journey from World Cup hero to cancer survivor. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

As the monsoon season brings relief from the summer heat, it also creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, heightening the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. To stay healthy, it's crucial to be aware of these risks. Here are some of the most common monsoon-related diseases to watch out for. Dig Deeper

It's trending

Once called a pensioner’s paradise, Bengaluru has today transformed into a city of high-rise corporate offices, apartment buildings, and congested roads. However, even in the hustle and bustle of a busy metropolis, one can find spots of calm and peace. Case in point - an ex-pharmaceutical CEO’s green oasis in the heart of Bengaluru that has captivated the internet. Dig Deeper

