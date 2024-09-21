Afternoon briefing: Train derailment attempt in Gujarat prevented; 42-km-long torch rally in Kolkata, and more

In a dangerous act aimed at causing a train derailment, an unknown individual tampered with railway tracks near Kim Railway Station in Surat, Gujarat, by removing fishplates and keys, according to Western Railway's Vadodara Division officials. The tampering led to the suspension of train services on the UP line track. However, the railway authorities acted swiftly to restore operations. A spokesperson from Western Railway confirmed that the removed components were placed back on the same track, ensuring that train movement resumed promptly. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns regarding railway infrastructure and unauthorized interference. Dig Deeper An unknown individual tampered with railway tracks near Kim Railway Station in Surat, Gujarat(PTI)

Thousands gathered in Kolkata on Friday for a relay torch rally spanning approximately 42 km, demanding justice for a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. The event drew participation from doctors, voluntary organizations, specially-abled individuals, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists, and professors. Beginning at 4 PM and concluding around midnight, the rally included members from rival football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The torch march traversed key locations, including Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, Science City, and several hospitals, before culminating at Shyambazar in the city’s northern area. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Moradabad mayor trolled for ‘faking blood donation’ on PM Narendra Modi's birthday Dig Deeper

Kerala-born Norwegian businessman linked to Hezbollah pager blasts in Lebanon? Dig Deeper

India News

Tirupati laddu row: Who is supplier AR Dairy owner? Its response to ‘beef tallow' in prasadam claim Dig Deeper

Odisha horror: VK Singh, Rahul Gandhi react sharply as Army officer's fiancée ‘thrashed, flashed’ at police station Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Sean 'Diddy' Combs slept with ‘young boys and a famous pop star,' made tapes: Shocking claims in Kim Porter's book Dig Deeper

Joe Biden turns over his ‘final’ Cabinet meeting to Jill Biden. Who’s in charge here, again? Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Parvin Dabas, renowned for his role in *Khosla Ka Ghosla*, was hospitalized in Bandra following a car accident early Saturday morning. Reports indicate he is currently in the ICU, receiving treatment. His wife, actor Preeti Jhangiani, is by his side at the hospital. A statement from his sports team, which organizes the Pro Panja League, confirmed the incident, expressing regret over Dabas's hospitalization. They stated that details are still emerging but emphasized that he is under medical care. The team urged privacy for Dabas and his family during this difficult time and wished him a swift recovery. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Team India strengthened its position in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, showcasing a commanding performance on Day 2. After posting a robust score of 376 in their first innings, India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, dismissed Bangladesh for just 149. With a significant lead, India chose not to enforce the follow-on, aiming to set a challenging target for the visitors. On Day 3, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant exhibited impressive stroke play, further demoralizing the Bangladeshi side. An amusing moment occurred when Pant jokingly urged Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, to place a fielder on the empty leg-side. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

It's Kareena Kapoor's birthday! Today, the actress turns 44, exuding timeless beauty and style as she celebrates 25 remarkable years in Bollywood. Renowned for her fashion influence—from iconic backless tops in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to chic low-waist jeans—Kareena continues to make headlines with her wardrobe choices. Recently, she captivated fans in a reimagined Banarasi saree, showcasing her signature flair. This stunning saree gown by Amit Aggarwal features a drop-shoulder neck and a pleated pallu that elegantly drapes into a dramatic train, blending traditional elegance with modern design. Join us in celebrating her incredible fashion journey on this special day! Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A six-foot-long snake caused panic at Yognagari railway station in Rishikesh, as captured in a viral video. The sudden appearance of the snake on the platform triggered chaos among passengers, who scrambled for safety and abandoned their belongings in their haste. Many were seen attempting to warn others about the lurking danger. The footage reveals a scene of confusion and fear, with people rushing to escape as the snake slithered along the platform. What was once a calm environment filled with travelers quickly transformed into a chaotic situation, highlighting the often unpredictable reactions to wildlife encounters in public spaces. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)