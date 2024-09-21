Moradabad mayor trolled for ‘faking blood donation’ on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Vinod Agarwal, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and mayor of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, is being trolled on social media for allegedly faking a blood donation at a camp organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Mayor of Moradabad, Vinod Agarwal was trolled online for allegedly faking a blood donation(@faizulhaque95/X)

The video taken on September 17 outside a local BJP office shows Vinod Agarwal leaving the blood donation room before the doctor can insert a needle and collect blood. Agarwal is also seen laughing as he walks out without donating any blood or getting his blood pressure checked.

The video garnered several negative reactions online. On user shared the video with the caption, “Staging a fake blood donation on the PM's birthday shows just how hollow both this politician and the PM's brand of leadership have become. Instead of addressing real issues, they focus on orchestrated gimmicks to fool the public.”

The BJP leader responded to the viral video stating that this was a conspiracy by rivals to defame him. He said that he had intended to donate blood but when the doctor found out Agarwal was diabetic, he was advised not to complete the procedure.

“On September 17, a blood donation camp was organised by the youth wing of the BJP. I also expressed my desire to donate blood. So, before taking blood, the doctor asked me if I had any disease. I told him that I have diabetes and two years ago, I had a heart problem. The doctor then told me that I could not donate blood. So, I got up immediately,” Vinod Agarwal said.

Blood donation drives were one of many events planned across states to celebrate PM Modi's birthday on September 17.