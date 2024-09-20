Don't bring trouble to Mahayuti with loose comments about BJP, Ajit Pawar warns MLAs

Mumbai: Amidst discussions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about replacing several sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar has assured his party's MLAs that they will all receive tickets to contest the upcoming assembly elections. Ajit Pawar rebuked Mahayuti leaders for making statements that are causing unnecessary trouble for the allies. (HT)

The assurance was given during a meeting of party MLAs held at Devgiri, the official residence of the deputy chief minister, on Wednesday evening.

The gathering was marked by concerns over delays in appointments to government-run boards and corporations, with MLAs expressing their resentment. They also voiced apprehension about attempts to disturb communal harmony in the state and provocative statements made by BJP leaders such as Nitesh Rane, according to party insiders.

Pawar rebuked Mahayuti leaders for making statements that are causing unnecessary trouble for the allies. "Some motormouths should exercise restraint and refrain from statements that bring trouble not only for the chief minister but also for Mahayuti allies," Pawar said at a public meeting organised to promote government welfare schemes such as Mukhyamantri Majhi Bahin Yojana (MMLBY), which provides a direct cash benefit of ₹1,500 per month to eligible women.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on the dais when Pawar made the statement in Buldhana on Thursday.

NCP's chief spokesperson and minister Dhananjay Munde revealed that Ajit Pawar has expressed his ire with the state and central leadership of the BJP. "The statements should be stopped, which is why Ajit Dada (Pawar) spoke about it openly in public. He has also spoken about it with the state and central leadership of the BJP and expressed his discontent," he stated in response to a question.

Fadnavis attempted to defend Nitesh Rane, the party's MLA from Kankavli assembly constituency in Konkan, over his provocative statements. He also claimed ignorance of any complaints against Rane. "Nitesh Rane is working for Hindutva. He is a Hindutvadi and raises issues related to the community with much determination. While doing so, the meaning of what he says sometimes changes. I have spoken to him, and he will take care of it," said Fadnavis, who also serves as the home minister.