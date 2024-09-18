'Singe Rahul Gandhi's tongue for...': BJP MP's shocker over reservation remark

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Anil Bonde, said on Tuesday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's tongue should not be severed but signed over his remarks on the reservation system. Rahul Gandhi had made a remark on reservation in the United States earlier this month. (PTI file photo)

Bonde made the remark in reaction to a Shiv Sena MLA's statement that he would give ₹11 lakh to any person who chopped off Rahul Gandhi's tongue.

Rahul Gandhi told students of Georgetown University in the United States that his party would think of scrapping reservations in jobs and educational institutions after India became "a fair place".

Recently Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's remark triggered a political row.

BJP leader Bonde said at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday, “The language of cutting tongue is not proper, but what Rahul ji said against reservation is dangerous.”

"Hence, if anyone speaks anything absurd in a foreign country, then rather than chopping off his tongue, it should be singed. It is necessary to certainly singe the tongues of such people - be it Rahul Gandhi, Dnyanesh Maharao or Shyam Manav and people who hurt the feelings of the 'Bahujan' and majority," he said, per PTI.

The Congress today filed a police complaint over a spate of statements against Rahul Gandhi, saying they were aimed at jeopardising his security and disturbing peace in view of assembly elections.

In the complaint submitted to the SHO of the Tughlaq Road police station by AICC treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken, the Congress cited recent remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh, as well as that of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Maken sought registration of FIRs against the leaders.

Speaking with the media after filing the complaint, Maken said, “We all know that late Indira Gandhi ji and late Rajiv ji have sacrificed their lives for the country. Even after that, they are giving such threats.”

BJP MP Ravneet Bittu called Rahul Gandhi the "number one terrorist of the country".

The Congress said Bittu's statement was aimed at provoking public hatred and outrage against Rahul Gandhi and inciting violence against him.

With inputs from PTI