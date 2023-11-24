Afternoon briefing: Uttarkashi rescue ops may be over tonight; Israel-Hamas war ceasefire begins; and all latest news

In a major breakthrough in Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue ops, Bhaskar Khulbe, a former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, announced that the operation to bore through the rubble with an auger would resume by 11:30 am. He expressed hope that the operation might be successfully completed by the evening if everything goes well. Ground penetrating radar data revealed no metallic obstruction up to five meters beyond the 46-meter point in the rubble. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) demonstrated the use of low, wheeled stretchers to pull out trapped workers from the horizontal chute using ropes. Dig deeper. Uttarkashi: SDRF and NDRF prepare to commence drilling to rescue trapped workers in Uttarakhand tunnel collapse. (PTI)(PTI)

Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Palestine initiated a four-day ceasefire amid their ongoing conflict. The truce began on Friday morning, coinciding with the expected release of 13 Israeli women and children hostages during the day. However, just hours before the ceasefire, reports indicated that a hospital in Gaza was among the targets bombed. Both parties have agreed to resume hostilities after the temporary cessation. Dig deeper.

The wounds from losing a World Cup final are profound, especially when you were the favorites. The pain is even more intense when your team hasn't won an ICC tournament in a decade and a World Cup in over 12 years. Suryakumar Yadav and his young team tried to heal these wounds by achieving India's highest successful run-chase in a T20I against Australia, but the victory couldn't fully ease the pain. The significance of what happened on November 19 in Ahmedabad far outweighs the events of November 23 in Visakhapatnam. Despite a narrow two-wicket win, billions of Indian fans and the players themselves would have traded it for the six-wicket defeat in the World Cup final. Dig deeper.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed on Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's show "Unstoppable with NBK" that he has his daughter Raha Kapoor's name inked on his collarbone. The actor, preparing for the release of "Animal," shared a video clip on the show where he displayed the recently inked 'Raha' tattoo, garnering attention on fan pages. Dig deeper.

In 2023, men's fashion is marked by diversity and boundary-pushing styles that emphasize individuality. Trends include a range of accessories like stylish sunglasses and fragrances, along with wardrobe essentials such as T-shirts, shirts, cargo pants, jeans, jackets, jumpers, hoodies, and footwear. The fashion landscape is influenced by aesthetics from fashion weeks and embraces the blurred lines of gender styling, making contemporary menswear a celebration of heritage and personal expression. Dig deeper.

