News / India News / Cash-for-query row: BJP MP rubbishes Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's ‘theory’ on Mahua Moitra's popularity

Cash-for-query row: BJP MP rubbishes Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's ‘theory’ on Mahua Moitra's popularity

ByHT News Desk
Nov 24, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gave her first public statement on the cash-for-query row yesterday after maintaining a long silence on the matter.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday clapped back at West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for ‘theorising’ her party colleague Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha win in 2024 if she is expelled as a parliamentarian for the cash-for-query case. The BJP MP said there is a 99% chance that Dawood Ibrahim, a declared terrorist wanted by the Indian government, may win if he contests in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh seat, however, “that would not make him any less of an anti-national.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(PTI)

Both the BJP and TMC are at daggers drawn over the allegation of Moitra sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for money and gifts. The Krishnanagar MP is facing the heat of the row amid the Lok Sabha ethics committee's recommendation for her expulsion from the Lower House following a probe into the matter. Dubey claimed not only did Moitra share her government login credentials with the businessman, but “it (Lok Sabha site) was logged in from multiple places—Delhi, Bengaluru, San Francisco.”

The Bengal CM gave her first-ever public statement months after the row erupted. She claimed that expelling Moitra would only make her popular in the run-up to the general elections.

"They (BJP) plan to expel Mahua. This will make her popular for three months. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will be saying outside. She will hold press conferences every day and speak outside. What difference will it make?" she asked.

Earlier, Banerjee appointed the Trinamool MP as the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North).

The report of the ethics panel is now with Speaker Om Birla who will take a final decision on the fate of the TMC MP.

