‘Agenda of 4-5 families’: PM Narendra Modi's attack on Opposition over Article 370 in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Article 370 was the “agenda of 4-5 families” in Jammu and Kashmir, taking a veiled jibe at the Opposition. In an interview with news agency ANI, PM Narendra Modi talked about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and its impact on the union territory. PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

Modi that the Article 370 was never an agenda for the people of Jammu and Kashmir or the people of the country. He added that the wall of Article 370 was built in Kashmir for the benefit of just 4-5 families.

“Article 370 was the agenda of only 4-5 families, it was neither the agenda of the people of Kashmir nor the agenda of the people of the country. For their benefit, they had built such a wall of 370 and used to say that if 370 is removed, there will be a fire,” Modi said in theinterview.

“Today, it has become true that after the removal of 370, there is a feeling of more unity. The feeling of belongingness is increasing among the people of Kashmir and hence its direct result is also visible in elections, tourism…” he added.

Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituencies in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir saw record turnout in Lok Sabha polls held in different phases earlier this month.

Srinagar recorded 38.49 per cent polling, Baramulla 59.1 per cent and Anantnag-Rajouri 51.35 per cent as of 5pm on April 25, the day the polling was held on the seat. The polling has been highest since 1989. These were the first Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi is in West Bengal today to address multiple election rallies ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, on June 1. The prime minister will address two rallies in Kolkata on Tuesday, and hold a roadshow.

The last phase of the elections will take place on Saturday, and voting will be conducting for 58 parliamentary seats across 8 states and Union Territories. The results of the Lol Sabha election will be announced on June 4.