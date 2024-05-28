Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi to hold joint rally in Varanasi today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 took place on May 25, and the country is now gearing up for the seventh and final phase of the polls. The seventh phase of the general elections will take place on June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4. The campaigning for the final phase of the polls is intensifying just as mercury remains soaring across northern states. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally in Varanasi today, which is the home constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ...Read More
PM Narendra Modi is contesting the polls from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, set to vote on June 1. His opponents include Ajay Rai from the Congress and Athar Jamal Lari from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Varanasi is a stronghold for the BJP, and PM Modi won the polls from the parliamentary seat in both 2014 and 2019 general elections.
The UP Congress chief, Rai, was also fielded by the Congress against the PM in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but he finished third both times. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face Modi in a Lok Sabha contest.
The Bharatiya Janata Party expressed confidence after the sixth phase of the polls that they are close to touching the 400-seat mark, and will cross the same after the seventh phase of the election.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: ‘Change of governance in Odisha,’ says Dharmendra Pradhan
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Salman Khurshid on BJP's claim of winning over 300 seats
On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment, "We have won more than 300 seats in 6 phases", Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "...Now he cannot say that we have come down to 200, he will say this but now he is not talking about 400. Prime Minister Modi had given the slogan of 400 paar but now he is not saying that they will get 400, now his entire focus is on what will happen if Congress comes (to power)...This means that he is accepting that it is a close fight..."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi's rally in Kolkata today
PM Narendra Modi is set to address multiple poll rallies in West Bengal's Kolkata today, ahead of the seventh phase. PM Modi will address rallies in Ashoknagar and Jadavpur today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's stance against Agniveer scheme
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Giriraj Singh takes jibe at Akhilesh, Rahul
Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, saying, “In the sixth phase, we are about to touch the 400 mark and in the seventh phase, we will be crossing the 400 mark and that day, Akhilesh Yadav will be singing songs and Rahul Gandhi will go for his foreign trips as no option will be left for them. This country wants a strong government, not a compelled government.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi slams Agnipath scheme
Addressing a rally in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Army does not want this scheme... this scheme is imposed by the PMO. The INDIA bloc government will come to power and the first thing we shall do is throw this Agniveer scheme in the dustbin... We are going to tear this Agniveer scheme into pieces and dump it in the dustbin.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul, Akhilesh to hold joint rally today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint election rally in Varanasi on Tuesday, days ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha election.