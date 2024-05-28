Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi to hold joint rally in Varanasi today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 took place on May 25, and the country is now gearing up for the seventh and final phase of the polls. The seventh phase of the general elections will take place on June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4. The campaigning for the final phase of the polls is intensifying just as mercury remains soaring across northern states. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally in Varanasi today, which is the home constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ...Read More

PM Narendra Modi is contesting the polls from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, set to vote on June 1. His opponents include Ajay Rai from the Congress and Athar Jamal Lari from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Varanasi is a stronghold for the BJP, and PM Modi won the polls from the parliamentary seat in both 2014 and 2019 general elections.

The UP Congress chief, Rai, was also fielded by the Congress against the PM in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but he finished third both times. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face Modi in a Lok Sabha contest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party expressed confidence after the sixth phase of the polls that they are close to touching the 400-seat mark, and will cross the same after the seventh phase of the election.