‘Agent of BJP’, 'set up by RSS': Congress-AAP war of words over Sonam Wangchuk's detention

A war of words erupted between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday over the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) after protests seeking statehood turned violent in Leh, Ladakh. AAP questioned the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's silence on Wangchuk's detention.(ANI photos)

AAP questioned the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's silence on Wangchuk's detention. The Congress hit back by saying that the RSS backed the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit from behind the scenes.

While AAP alleged that Rahul Gandhi was "an agent" of the BJP and posted a picture of him hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress hit back by alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit was set up by the BJP and RSS from behind the scenes.

In a post on X, the AAP said India’s renowned social worker and scientist Sonam Wangchuk has been imprisoned by Modi's "dictatorial" government on the "false" charge of sedition, and questioned the country’s “so-called opposition leader” for maintaining silence on the issue.



"Rahul Gandhi also maintained silence on the BJP's decision to hold India-Pakistan cricket match. Now it has become evident to the world that Rahul Gandhi opposes the BJP only on a few issues for the cameras, but on issues where a wave against the BJP is sweeping the entire country, Rahul Gandhi disappears. Rahul Gandhi, who asks how many of our aircraft were lost in Operation Sindoor, why is he silent on Sonam Wangchuk now? Is Rahul Gandhi a BJP agent?” the AAP asked.

The picture posted by AAP showed Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi on the floor of Lok Sabha in July 2018, when he walked up to the other side after finishing his speech. Modi had expressed surprise over the move at the time.

Congress hits back with RSS jibe

It did not take long for the Congress to hit back at AAP, with the party’s social media head Supriya Shrinate taking an “RSS” jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, your party is on the verge of collapse. Do you know why? Because the foundation of your party was laid by the RSS from behind the scenes. You managed to seize power by levelling fabricated accusations against the Congress, but the very entity that created you has now swallowed you up,” Shrinate said in a post on X.



“Who isn't familiar with your empty rhetoric and theatrics? So, who will swallow your narrative that the BJP and Congress are the same?" she added.

Shrinate claimed that though Kejriwal and AAP have “descended to the lowest level of a fight for survival”, they haven't forgotten to “indulge in theatrics”. She reminded Kejriwal that when he was jailed over corruption charges in the liquor policy case in Delhi, “it was this very Congress family that supported your family, raised their voice for you, and made you a part of the INDIA bloc”.

"We don't know how many more days you'll last in politics, but this fact will always be recorded: the Aam Aadmi Party, born of the BJP, has fallen into the hands of the BJP itself," the Congress leader said.

The AAP, which is no longer a part of the INDIA bloc, has been fighting directly against the Congress in Delhi and Punjab.

Punjab elections are due in early 2027, where the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the AAP.

Sonam Wangchuk's detention

Ladakh police on Friday detained activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA in Leh, two days after protests demanding the union territory’s statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 100 injured.

“Wangchuk of Uley Tokpo village of Leh has been detained under the NSA. Time and again, it has been observed that Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state and detrimental to the maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community," the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Ladakh, said in a statement.

It said the administration, based on specific inputs, took a considered decision to detain Wangchuk under the NSA and move him to the Jodhpur prison in Rajasthan.