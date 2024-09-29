Agra cop goes undercover as a tourist to ensure women's safety late at night. What happens next?

A woman police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Agra went undercover, disguised as a tourist, and travelled alone late at night to assess women's safety in the city. As part of her operation, she also dialled 112 to test the emergency response system. Sukanya Sharma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)(X)

On Friday, September 27, Sukanya Sharma wore a white shirt and black jeans, visiting several sensitive locations, including Agra Cantt Railway Station, MG Road, and Sadar Bazar.

Agra Police announced her operation on the social media platform X, saying, “Sukanya Sharma, dressed in plain clothes, travelled alone in an auto to visit and inspect crowded and sensitive areas. She tested the emergency security system by acting as a victim and using UP112 (the emergency helpline) to assess its effectiveness.”

Sukanya Sharma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), took an auto outside Agra Cantt Railway Station, posing as a tourist, and called the police for assistance. In the city famous for the Taj Mahal, the 33-year-old officer informed the police that she needed help as it was late and she felt unsafe due to the deserted road.

What happened next?

The helpline operator instructed the officer to wait in a safe spot and gathered information about her location. Shortly after, she received a call from the women's patrolling team, informing her that they were on their way to pick her up.

However, Sharma then revealed that she was testing the emergency response system and assured them they had successfully passed. She continued her operation by taking an auto to further assess women's safety. After discussing the fare, she boarded without disclosing her identity.

During the ride, she casually asked the driver about women's safety in the city. The driver mentioned that the police had verified him, and soon he would be required to wear a uniform while driving the auto.

He safely dropped her off at her destination, successfully passing the safety check.