Agra suicide: Sister says techie was told securing divorce won't be easy

The techie died by suicide on Monday, February 24, accusing his wife of pushing him to take the extreme step. He was a resident of Defence Colony in Agra and worked for a software company. He was married on January 30 last year, police said.

Urging authorities to “think about men,” the deceased said: “Don’t touch my parents after my death".

As the video went viral across social media platforms, his wife released a counter statement alleging that her husband was abusive, especially when intoxicated, and attempted suicide in the past.

The deceased's sister explained her brother's mental state before dying by suicide. “They were about to file for divorce mutually after he discovered details of her affairs in January 2025. However, he was made to believe that divorce won’t be easy. He didn’t die due to her affairs, but he was made to realise divorce is not easy. All laws are in favour of women,” she told India Today.

She also alleged that another female friend informed her brother that his wife and her two sisters allegedly trapped married men and ruined their lives.

Following this, the woman claimed that her brother tried to secure a divorce from his wife but was informed that the legal system was in favour of men, the report said.

The deceased's sister also told ANI that she initially believed that her brother's death was due to emotions. “But when we checked his phone, we found out that he was provoked that she would not accept divorce easily. I used to talk to his wife sometimes. She could have called anyone and saved his life. We have filed a police complaint because we do not want anyone else to lose someone like we did,” she said.

Those in distress may contact or if you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)