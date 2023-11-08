Ahead of Diwali, Israeli envoy's request to Indians for hostages held by Hamas

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Wednesday urged the Indian citizens to light a ‘Diya of Hope’ ahead of Diwali for the hostages held by the Hamas militants since October 7, after the bloody assault in the country. Israel Envoy to India Naor Gilon(X/ @IsraelinIndia)

Sharing a video message on X (formerly Twitter), Gilon said as Lord Ram's return is celebrated on Diwali by lighting diyas, a diya must also be lit in the hope of having the Israeli loved ones return.

"240 of our loved ones have been held hostage by #HamasTerrorists for a month. Every #Diwali, we celebrate Lord Ram's return by lighting Diyas. THIS #Diwali2023 we invite you to light a Diya in the hope of having our loved ones return Tag us and share your photos using the #DiyaOfHope," he said.

Hamas and other groups abducted around 240 people during the October 7 attack on southern Israel which killed about 300 soldiers and around 1,100 Israeli civilians. Gaza has been under a blockade that has prevented food, water and other necessary supplies from entering the territory, except for some humanitarian convoys allowed in recent days.

On the war front, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) entered the middle of Gaza’s main city, as they continue their operation to destroy Hamas. Moreover, they also released pictures of various weapons recovered from Hamas terrorists during their operations including 1,493 hand grenades and explosives, 760 RPGs, 427 explosive belts, 375 firearms, 106 rockets and missiles.

“IDF forces are in the heart of Gaza City,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said late Tuesday, referring to the forces. “They came from the north and the south. They stormed it in full coordination between land, air and sea forces.”

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again asked Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ‘pause’ the fighting in Gaza amid fears of the war spiraling into the rest of the Middle-East.

The IDF has announced the deaths of around 30 soldiers in Gaza since the ground offensive started.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by the US and the European Union. It’s received extensive training and funding from Iran and continues to fire rockets and missiles into Israel daily.

