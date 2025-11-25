Ahead of House session, Rajya Sabha says Chair’s ruling can’t be criticised

A Rajya Sabha bulletin ahead of the winter session has said that rulings given by the Chair should not be criticised inside or outside the House and there should be no “Thanks”, “Thank You”, “Jai Hind”, “Vande Mataram” or any other slogans raised in the House. The bulletin assumes significance as newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will be presiding in the Rajya Sabha for the first time in the upcoming winter session that starts from December 1 (HT Photo)

The Parliamentary bulletin no. 65855, issued on Monday, has reminded MPs that production of exhibits on the floor of the House is not in order and if an MP criticises another lawmaker or a minister, “the latter is entitled to expect that the critic should be present in the House to hear his reply. To be absent when the latter is replying, is a breach of parliamentary etiquette”.

These issues, related to the conduct of MPs, are part of a standard handbook of lawmakers in both Houses. But, the bulletin assumes significance as newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will be presiding in the Rajya Sabha for the first time in the upcoming winter session that starts from December 1.

In the last two years, the relationship between the Rajya Sabha chairperson and Opposition lawmakers had soured, culminating in the first ever impeachment notice against a Vice President. VP Jagdeep Dhankhar had later dismissed the notice on technical grounds.

The winter session is likely to be the first test of the working equation between Radhakrishnan and the Opposition, which wants to boost its so-called ‘vote chori’ campaign. The government had earlier said that issues related to the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot be discussed as the Centre can’t reply on behalf of the poll panel. Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Derek O’Brien told HT that there were nine instances where functioning of the ECI was discussed in Parliament.

“Rulings are given by the Chair according to precedents of the House and where there is no precedent, the usual parliamentary practice is followed. Rulings given by the Chair should not be criticised directly or indirectly inside or outside the House,” the Rajya Sabha bulletin said.

The bulletin added that “questions pertaining to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat/Lok Sabha Secretariat and the functions of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha/Speaker, Lok Sabha are not answered on the floor of the House. (xi) Reference to Officers of either House in debates is improper”.

It also cited Parliamentary Customs and Conventions to add that “the decorum and the seriousness of the proceedings of the House require that there should be no ‘Thanks’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Vande Mataram’ or any other slogans raised in the House.”

In an attempt to reduce verbal duels in the House, the bulletin added that “the personal reference (unless it is imperatively necessary for the purpose of the debate, being itself a matter in issue or relevant thereto) by way of imputation of motive to or questioning the bonafides of any Member, should not be resorted to”.