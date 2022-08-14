Ahead of Independence Day, ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab; 4 held

In a major breakthrough ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module, with the help of the Delhi Police and arrested four members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh.

The Punjab Police also recovered three hand grenades, one improvised explosive device (IED), two 9mm pistols and 40 live cartridges, the director general of police (DGP) said.

“Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested,” the Punjab Police tweeted.

Tight security arrangements have been made across Punjab ahead of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the anti-terrorist squad of the UP Police arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Habibul Islam aka Saifullah from Kanpur. Saifullah, 19, used social media platforms such as Telegram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to keep in touch with individuals across the border, news agency ANI quoted the UP ATS as saying.

