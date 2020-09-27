Ahead of monsoon session of Odisha Assembly, 136 test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:40 IST

At least 136 people, including government chief whip Pramila Mallick, tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly starting on Tuesday, officials said.

A total of 757 people, including 20 MLAs, their PSO and drivers, Assembly staff and some journalists, had undergone RT-PCR test on the premises of Odisha Assembly on Saturday of which 136 tested positive. On Sunday, around 350 people had given their samples for RT-PCR test, their results are awaited.

Apart from Mallick, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Debi Prasad Mishra tested positive for the second time after testing positive for the virus on August 30. However, it is still not clear whether his was a case of re-infection. Besides, some journalists who were to attend the session and PSOs, drivers of MLAs as well as a few Assembly staff have also tested positive for Covid-19.

The monsoon session of the Assembly is scheduled to begin from September 29 and will run till October 7. However, Assembly Speaker Surya Patro said the House may not run for the scheduled period considering the positive cases of Covid-19. “The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will meet tomorrow to decide how long can the House run. We have twelve bills scheduled for tabling in the House,” said Patro, adding that those who tested positive will not be allowed inside the Assembly.

Also read: ‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’ - BJP’s new national secy from Bengal

Patro said all those who tested negative this time will undergo Covid-19 test again after five days. Earlier, at least 40 of the 147 MLAs of the Assembly had tested positive for Covid-19. However, more than half have recovered.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury said Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar have plateaued.

“Covid-19 scenario in Bhubaneswar is now on plateau mode. As per the studies across the world, there is usually a peak, plateau and then decline. We hope the same trend will be seen in Bhubaneswar as well. The ICMR study also suggests that the graph will decline further. With all things operational, we are managing the situation and hopefully, Covid-19 cases will come down gradually,” said Chaudhary.

He said that Bhubaneswar used to report around 400 to 500 cases per day but it has come down to 300 to 325 cases per day.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar is 20,855 of which 3,576 are active at present.