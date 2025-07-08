Ahead of polls, Bihar Cabinet approves schemes for youth, women

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a youth commission to address issues such as unemployment, financial incentives for persons with disabilities preparing for civil services exams, and a 35% reservation for domiciled women in government jobs, months before assembly elections are due in October or November. Unemployment has emerged as one of the major issues in the poll-bound Bihar. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said that the commission will focus on creating job opportunities, enhancing skill development, and streamlining recruitment processes for government jobs.

The 35% reservation for women seeks to bolster their participation in the workforce and solidify chief minister Nitish Kumar’s appeal. Women have emerged as a critical voting bloc in Bihar, with higher turnout rates than men. The reservation policy builds on existing women-centric schemes such as 50% reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions, which cemented Kumar’s popularity.

The new policy is expected to enhance financial independence and job security for women, particularly in sectors such as education and healthcare.

In a post on X, Kumar said the commission will suggest measures to improve and uplift the conditions of the youth. “It will also coordinate with the government departments to ensure better education and create employment opportunities,” he said. Kumar added that the commission will ensure that local youths are given priority in jobs in private sector establishments.

Additional chief secretary (Cabinet), S Siddharth, said the commission will have a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and seven members aged below 45. “The Cabinet approved 45 proposals, including financial incentives of ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh to the physically challenged aspirants preparing for the main examinations and the interviews of the Bihar Public Service Commission and the Union Public Service Commission.”

Kumar said the initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to empowering Bihar’s youth. “The Youth Commission will be a game-changer for our young generation, ensuring their aspirations are met.”

On July 1, the state government approved internship stipends of ₹4,000– ₹6,000 monthly for 100,000 skilled youths for five years, with a budget of ₹685.76 crore.

The measures are seen as a response to opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav’s promises of a 100% domicile policy and a Youth Commission. Yadav has promised fee waivers for competitive exams and increased quotas for deprived castes and criticised the governance record. He has accused the government of being anti-youth and failing to address systemic issues such as unemployment and migration.

Opposition parties have questioned the timing of these decisions, alleging they have been designed for electoral gains.