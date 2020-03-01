Ahead of polls, BJP readies for tricky seat negotiations

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:03 IST

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for tricky negotiations to arrive at a seat-sharing formula with its ally the Janta Dal (United) and to map its election campaign in the poll-bound Bihar, said senior party leaders aware of the developments. Though the BJP has already announced that it will go to the Bihar election -- to be held in November -- under the leadership of JD(U) leader and chief minister, Nitish Kumar, there are concerns within the party that it may have to settle for a diminished role in the alliance in light of its electoral reverses in recent assembly polls.

The leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the party, which faced a drubbing in the recent Delhi election, is working to identify the pivot of its poll campaign in the state, where caste equations often hold sway over other issues.

“So far, we have seen how populist announcements trumped the narrative of nationalism that we raised [in Delhi],” said a BJP leader from Bihar.

The JD(U), the BJP and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) combine have sent out indications of an amiable alliance that will seek a fresh mandate. However, a section of BJP leaders have shown scepticism about Kumar’s intent. They cite last week’s decisions --- passing a unanimous resolution in Bihar assembly to reject the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and to adopt the 2010 format for data collection in the National Population Register -- without consulting the BJP as a snub.

“There is a section of leaders who feel that Kumar by announcing support for caste-based census and speaking against the NRC has opted for self preservation; but if the parties are to contest as allies, then there has to be agreement on broader issues,” said a BJP leader. He said the move is also being seen as a red flag and the party’s equation with one more ally could be on the decline. The BJP snapped ties with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over power-sharing disagreement.

A third BJP party leader, who dismissed speculation of friction between the alliance partners, however, asserted that the decision to do so holds Kumar and, by extension, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in good stead, as his anti-NRC stand prevented the opposition from making it an election issue. “The demand to have a caste-based census was also raised by Mayawati [Bahujan Samaj Party] and Mulayam Singh [Yadav of the Samajwadi Party]. So, by passing the resolution he has reached out to the other backward classes, whose support he is banking on in the absence of the Muslim-Yadav vote,” the third leader said.

Guru Prakash, an assistant professor at Patna University, said the resolutions have helped Kumar to shift the narrative from governance and also reinforcing his role as the dominant player in the alliance.

“With the anti-NRC resolution, he has sent a message to all those who have stakes in Bihar politics. He has shown the Muslims of his home state that he shares their concerns and sentiments. He has also taken on the likes of Prashant Kishore and Kanhaiya Kumar who have been building their brand of politics around the NRC and the NPR. But the most important message has been for the ally BJP that he would like to play the big brother in the alliance as he has options available as was evident in his camaraderie with Tejashwi Yadav.”

Junior partner

The BJP, which has remained content with a deputy chief minister’s position in Bihar, has not been able to pitch a contender against Kumar, resulting in limiting its chances to step out of the junior partner’s role.

Former BJP president, Amit Shah, and his successor, JP Nadda, have both endorsed the leadership of Kumar. Addressing party workers in Bihar last month, Nadda said that the NDA government has changed the face of Bihar in the past five years and the election will also be fought under Kumar’s leadership.

The BJP’s performance in last year’s Lok Sabha election in Bihar, where it won 16 of the 17 seats it contested is being cited as a measure of the party’s popularity. Some BJP leaders are concerned that the outcome of the recent election results will cast their shadow on seat negotiations and that its bid for the share of seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly will be dictated by the losses it suffered in six assembly elections since last May.

LJP

Besides, the JD(U), the BJP is also working on retaining the support of its other ally, the LJP. Though LJP chief, Ramvilas Paswan, holds a ministerial berth at the Centre; the party has not shied away from voicing its concerns whether it was about the Citizenship Amendment Act or last week’s riots in Delhi that left over 40 dead.

The LJP has already begun to identify seats that it prefers to contest and it has begun work on its manifesto and membership drive. “It may not be salient force all by itself, but there are many possible combinations that can happen,” said the second BJP leader when asked whether the LJP could break away from the NDA fold.