Ahmedabad court sentences 10 to life imprisonment for killing NRI Pankaj Trivedi in 2006

AHMEDABAD: Ten people have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2006 murder of Pankaj Trivedi, a NRI professional, after he sought to expose misappropriation of foreign aid received for the 2001 Gujarat earthquake victims by individuals in an influential socio-religious sect. Pankaj Trivedi, a 43-year-old professional from Cincinnati, was ambushed by his assailants near Gujarat College (Shutterstock)

Trivedi, a 43-year-old professional from Cincinnati, was ambushed by his assailants near Gujarat College. They beat him with baseball bats and iron rods, and fled the scene, leaving him fatally injured.

The prosecution argued that his murder was linked to his efforts to expose financial discrepancies in Swadhyay Parivar, a spiritual and socio-religious movement founded by the late Pandurang Shastri Athawale. Trivedi had been associated with the movement which had followers in some parts of the country, especially Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Additional sessions judge BB Jadhav convicted the 10 accused under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (offence committed in pursuance of common object), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), along with Section 135(1) of the Bombay Police Act.

The convicts are Chandrasinh Manubha Jadeja, Hiteshsinh Rameshsinh Chudasama, Dakshesh Hasmukhlal Shah, Bhupatsinh Narubha Jadeja, Mansinh Arjan Vadher, Ghanshyamsinh Pathubha Chudasama, Bharatbhai Vijaybhai Bhatt, Bharatsinh Dilubha Jadeja, Chandrakant Meghjibhai Daki, and Jashubha Dolubha Jadeja.

All of them were followers of the Swadhyay Parivar and had a longstanding association with the movement.

Trivedi, who had migrated to Cincinnati in the US and regularly visited Ahmedabad where he owned a house, was brutally attacked on June 15, 2006. He had been associated with the Swadhyay movement for over 30 years but became a target after he flagged some financial irregularities.

“This case exemplifies how power and influence were used to suppress truth and obstruct justice. Such actions shake the very foundation of the legal system, and this court refuses to let them go unpunished,” the judge said in the 436-page order.

The verdict highlighted how key witnesses, many of whom were affiliated with Swadhyay Parivar, attempted to mislead the court by providing false testimonies. The judge said it was a blatant attempt to derail the judicial process.

The trial had continued for more than a decade, which started after charges were framed against the 10 accused in 2012 and evidence was presented from 2014 onwards. The court completed its hearings earlier this month and had reserved its verdict.

Trivedi, an NRI who had been actively involved in the Swadhyay Parivar’s international activities, had facilitated significant foreign donations meant for relief efforts. According to the prosecution, he raised concerns over the alleged misappropriation of these funds and sought accountability from the organization’s leadership. His relentless pursuit of transparency led to hostility from within the group, according to the prosecution.

It said Trivedi sought to raise the issue with Dhanshree Talvarkar, daughter of Pandurang Shastri Athawale, but his requests for an audience were denied.