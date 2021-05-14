Ahmedabad hospital creates separate ward for Mucormycosis as cases continue to be reported across India

As many as 296 patients ailing from Mucormycosis or ‘Black Fungus’ have been admitted to Ahmedabad civil hospital in Gujarat, and a separate ward for them has been opened within the hospital premises, Dr JV Modi, medical superintendent at the hospital told news agency ANI. Adding that provision for more beds will be made as and when the need arises.

“296 patients with Mucormycosis admitted here, a separate ward has been opened. If needed, we'll increase beds,” said Dr Modi

“Government provides us medicines -- amphotericin & oral antifungal drugs -- for its treatment, daily as per need,” he added.

Mucormycosis, which is caused by a black fungus called mucor, has been on the rise all over the country. Symptoms for which include blurred vision, shortness of breath, discolouration over the nose, chest pains, coughing etc. Covid-19 afflicted patients who are diabetic have a higher chance of catching this infection.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a guideline to doctors on the steps to follow in preventing the fungal infection from afflicting immunocompromised individuals. Pune district, which recorded around 270 cases of Mucormycosis so far, has framed a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for treating patients.

Niti Ayog member Dr VK Paul told reporters on May 7 that there is no major outbreak of Mucormycosis in the country, and that the government is monitoring the situation.

“There are reports of this fungal infection among Covid-19 patients. But I want to reassure you that there is no major outbreak and we are monitoring the cases at our level," Paul had said.

State governments have however begun to voice their concern over this fungal infection affecting recovered Covid patients. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged the Central government to take the disease seriously and conduct research on it. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope asked the Centre to bring down prices of the drugs used to treat the infection so as to prevent black marketing. Maharashtra has reported 1,500 cases of the infection so far, said Tope.