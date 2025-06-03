Ahmedabad weather today: Rain lashes parts of city despite low chances

Rains lashed parts of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday, after the city witnessed partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid conditions persisted throughout the day in the city, with temperatures touching a sweltering 38 degree Celsius and humidity at 42 per cent. The weather department's earlier rain forecast had raised concerns over the disruption of the final game of the Indian Premier League.(AFP)

This comes after the chances of precipitation dropped down to five per cent, according to private weather agency AccuWeather. The cloud cover in the city remained above 50 per cent.

A video released by news agency PTI showed visuals of heavy rain outside the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue for the final match of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

AccuWeather said there was a 66 per cent chance of rain in the city on Tuesday afternoon, with conditions expected to ease by evening. However, amid concerns regarding the weather before the RCB vs PBKS final game of the IPL in Ahmedabad, the chances of precipitation had continued to remain low in the city.

The possibility of rain in Ahmedabad is expected to increase up to 9 per cent by night, with a 2 per cent chance of thunderstorms in the city.

The PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match held on Sunday had also been disrupted by the rain during the initial couple of hours.

Monsoons hit pause after earliest onset since 2009

After the onset of the southwest monsoon on May 24 over Kerala, the its progress across the country stalled, two senior weather officials said according to a Reuters report.

However, the rains will increase again starting May 11, covering the rest of the country, the report stated SD Sanap, scientist with the India Meteorological Department's Pune office, as saying.

India witnessed its earliest onset in 16 years, with the southwest monsoon arriving eight days before its normal date on June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The onset occurred after all the meteorological criteria were satisfied, with the cloud cover over southeast Arabian Sea and its adjoining peninsular areas, increasing a couple of days before May 24.

A weather system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal around June 11, strengthening and monsoon and also creating favourable conditions for it to cover the northern parts of the country, Reuters quoted a weather department official as saying.