AI stops advance bookings till April 30

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 23:59 IST

With the government yet to announce its lockdown exit strategy, India’s national carrier Air India on Friday decided to stop advance bookings for all its domestic and international flights till April 30.

The 21-day lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14 and the Centre had earlier dismissed reports of it being extended.

Private airlines, however, continue to take advance bookings beyond April 15.

“Air India bookings are now closed till April 30. We are awaiting a decision post-April 14,” an Air India official said on condition of anonymity. The airline continues to accept bookings for flight from May 1.

The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Air India is a commercial organisation and needs to consider scenarios with regard to advance bookings and cancellations in case the lockdown in extended. Right now, we don’t know if the lockdown will be lifted phase-wise or not. For now, we are going to wait till April 14 and in case the lockdown is not extended, bookings can begin the same day,” a senior official with the civil aviation ministry, requesting anonymity, said. He added that in case another lockdown is announced, refunds will be offered according to company policy.

All modes of conveyance, including rail traffic, road and air transport, were suspended when the lockdown came into effect. Initially, international flights were suspended for a week from March 22 but later extended until April 15 coinciding with the lockdown. Domestic flights were suspended from the day the lockdown started on March 25. Cargo flight, however, still ply.

The Centre had earlier dismissed the reports of the lockdown being extended. “There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the government will extend the lockdown when it expires. These reports are baseless,” Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had said.

The Air India move comes a day after Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said India will consider resuming international flight operations on a case-by-case basis after the lockdown ends. Airlines are open to start advance bookings as per their own discretion and contingency plan, the minister had said.

At present, advance booking for trains from April 15 onward are also open.