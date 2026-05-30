AIADMK leaders call on TN Guv seeking action against TVK’s ‘horse-trading’

Senior party leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday called on Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar and pressed for action against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for ‘horse-trading’, senior party leader Agri SS Krishnamoorthy said. AIADMK MLA Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (ANI Video Grab)

Krishnamoorthy who is the AIADMK’s whip in the assembly accompanied by the party MP Dhanapal called on Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and presented a memorandum seeking action against the ruling TVK for allegedly involving in ‘horse-trading’ as four sitting lawmakers who won from the AIADMK ticket shifted to TVK.

“In order to stop the government from purchasing AIADMK MLAs, the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has given a complaint to the governor to take action against them. Our MP Dhanapal and myself directly handed over the petition to the Governor. We have urged him (Governor) to take immediate action.” Krishnamoorthy said.

“Edappadiyar (AIADMK general secretary) has specifically mentioned in the petition that they have turned Secretariat as a TVK’s party office. We have come to urge the governor that appropriate action must be taken,” he said.

Also Read:3 AIADMK MLAs’ resignations accepted while EPS alleges ‘horse-trading’ by Vijay’s TVK: What next for the rebels?

Last week, four AIADMK MLAs-- former minister and Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya, Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) tendered their resignation as lawmakers and formally joined the ruling TVK. Following their resignation, the assembly seats have been declared vacant by the Election Commission.

The political rift surfaced in the party, after 25 AIADMK legislators led by C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani faction voted in favour of the TVK government during the May 13 floor test, while 22 MLAs led by Edappadi K Palaniswami opposed it. Four MLAs among the 25 tendered resignations to join TVK.

On Wednesday the two factions sorted their differences and withdrew the disqualification petitions against each other with assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar.

The party has been alleging that the TVK government is involved in ‘horse-trading’ and urged the government to intervene.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) described the resignation of the MLAs as ‘horse trading at horse speed’.

“Those people who projected themselves as a clean force have now been exposed and they have become as a tragic force.” DMK president M K Stalin said.