Red faces in AIADMK over vote on triple talaq bill exposes party fault lines

Tension is brewing in the ruling AIADMK over the party’s lone Lok Sabha MP, Ravindranath Kumar, supporting the Triple Talaq bill, seen as a volte face by the Dravidian major.

The actions of the first time MP, who is also the son of Deputy Chief Minister and party Convenor, O Panneerselvam (OPS), has not gone down well back home. It has raised the hackles of party veterans since the AIADMK has been vociferous in its opposition to the legislation.

A section, particularly those from the minority communities, is rattled as this comes ahead of the Lok Sabha election to the Vellore constituency, which has a sizeable Muslim population.

The AIADMK has made the election in Vellore a prestige issue and has deputed a host of ministers and senior functionaries for poll work. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too is to hit the campaign trail in the constituency on Saturday. Election to Vellore, which was rescinded earlier due to large scale bribing of voters and seizure of huge amount of cash, is slated for August 5.

“It is not the party’s position on the legislation. It is not known whether he had got instructions from the party leadership before speaking in its support. I have stoutly opposed it in the previous session on the instruction of the party high command. Now, it raises doubts as to whether the AIADMK had changed its stand,” fumed A Anwar Raajaah, a former MP and party strongman from Ramanathapuram. Our late leader Jayalalithaa had been steadfast in her opposition to the triple talaq bill, he added.

In his speech in the Lok Sabha, he had assailed the BJP for introducing the bill and had quoted Dr BR Ambedkar to substantiate his argument. His speech was released as a book recently in Chennai and the event was attended by many AIADMK ministers.

According to him, this is not an isolated instance of Ravindranath Kumar taking a stand contrary to the party line.

“Even with regard to the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, he has gone with the BJP though the Chief Minister has opposed it. It is creating confusion in the party,” Raajaah maintained.

Concurring with him, party spokesperson Jawahar Ali expressed shock at the Theni MP Ravindranath Kumar’s support for a legislation that the AIADMK had been opposed to all along.

“The party was very clear on what to support and what not to support despite being on good terms with the Centre. Supporting the BJP on each and every issue raises questions,” he explained.

Senior AIADMK Mnister OS Manian said, “It is left to the party leadership to clarify on this.”

According to sources in the AIADMK, the Chief Minister does not relish Ravindranath Kumnar acting as a wayward MP. Local media reports too claim that that this is yet another indication of the tussle between EPS and OPS.

It might be recalled that Ravindranath Kumar’s dream of joining the Union Council of Ministers was reportedly torpedoed by the EPS camp, which wanted the ministerial berth for a party senior. In the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, EPS had his way by getting his loyalists to the upper house of parliament.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 22:42 IST