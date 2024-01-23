AIADMK sets up four committees with an eye on LS elections

The ruling AIADMK on Monday formed committees ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) who quit the alliance with the BJP September in last year, has formed four committees. The party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who quit the alliance with the BJP September in last year (ANI)

A five-member committee for seat-sharing comprises former ministers KP Munusamy, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani and P Benjamin.

A 10-member election manifesto committee will be headed by former minister Natham R Viswanathan and include members such as former law minister C V Shunmugham and spokesperson D Jayakumar.

Another 10-members will oversee the election campaign which will be headed by former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambidurai.

Former health minister C Vijayabaskar, against whom a sanction for prosecution has been accorded in the gutka scam, will head another 10-member committee for election related advertisements.

After J Jayalalithaa’s death in office in December 2016, the AIADMK has lost every election. In 2019, the AIADMK and BJP along some regional parties contested the parliamentary elections together. But AIADMK won only one seat while the remaining 38 were swept by the DMK-Congress led coalition. The ensuing Lok Sabha elections will be a three concerned contest amongst the DMK, AIADMK and BJP for 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Monday released the integrated final electoral roll as per which the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6.18 crore where women at 3.14 crore as always outnumbered men in the state at 3.03 crore. There are 8,294 people in the third gender category.

On January 19, the DMK constituted three committees for the elections. MP K Kanimozhi will be in charge of preparing the ruling party’s manifesto.The committee for seat sharing talks will be headed by parliamentary party leader T R Baalu and it controversially includes convicted and disqualified minister K Ponmudy. Sports minister and DMK youth wing head Udhayanidhi’s name also figured for the first time in the list as one of the five members of a committee that will oversee the coordination of election work to be headed by municipal administration minister K N Nehru.