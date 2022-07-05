AIADMK's leadership tussle reaches SC as EPS files plea over party meet

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a petition filed by former Tamil Nadu chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, challenging a Madras high court order restraining the AIADMK General Council from amending the party's by-laws during its meeting.

Earlier in the day, his former deputy and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam moved the high court with a civil suit to stall the conduct of party general council meeting by the Palaniswami, also known as EPS, faction in Chennai on July 11.

The suit is scheduled to come up before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy on Wednesday, a PTI report said.

The suit urged the court to pass an order of ad-interim injunction restraining the respondents from convening the alleged General Council meeting of the AIADMK party, which is scheduled to be held on July 11 based on an anonymous notice dated July 1, 2022 pending disposal of the suit.

Claiming himself to be the party coordinator, Panneerselvam (also known as OPS) contended he is filing the suit as well as the interlocutory applications only for the welfare of the party and by no stretch of imagination it can be construed as being filed against its interests.

In a fallout of the single leadership demand in the party, the dominant EPS faction has said Panneerselvam ceased to be the coordinator and Palaniswami the joint coordinator following the June 23 general council meet.

The EPS faction has also summoned the next GC on July 11, to elect Palaniswami as a single leader that day. Convening that meet is illegal and in contravention to the by-laws of the party, surreptitiously maneuvered by respondents, including Palaniswami and A Tamil Magan Hussain, the temporary presidium chairman, OPS said.

