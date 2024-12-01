AIDS deaths drop 79%, HIV infections fall 44% in 2023: Union minister JP Nadda

Union health minister JP Nadda has said that the number of deaths from AIDS in the country came down by 79 percent while HIV infections fell by 44 percent in 2023. JP Nadda is confident in India's battle with HIV/AIDS.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a function on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Sunday, he reiterated the country's commitment to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030.

The function was also attended by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav .

Nadda said the renewed IDS response measures of 'test and treat' and universal viral load testing will be endorsed and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act 2017 will be implemented in toto.

“ India has worked out a formula of "95-95-95" in view of the target of eliminating AIDS by 2030, he informed, according to PTI.

“95% of the patients in the country should know that they are infected with HIV, 95% of the patients should get treatment and the viral load of 95% of the patients should be lessened by antiretroviral therapy medicines," he said, explaining the said formula

Giving out the present picture, he said that 81% of patients know they are infected with HIV, 88% patients are being given treatment and the viral load of 97% patients has reduced.

"In the year 2023, there has been 44% reduction in new AIDS infections in the country, while AIDS-related deaths have reduced by 79%," he said.

Global numbers vs India

Comparing global numbers with national ones, Nadda said that the current prevalence of AIDS is 0.70% globally, whereas in India it was 0.20%. According to him, the long battle against AIDS has resulted in the development of a strong medical system in the country to fight off the disease.

The Minister said the Centre is providing AIDS medicines to patients free of cost and also giving medicine to people instantly after they test positive for HIV. He also lauded the work of Indian pharmaceutical companies, who, he said, were shipping the cheapest and most effective AIDS medicines to Africa, South Africa and Latin America.

"Youth should take precautions while getting tattooed. Today we are getting to know that people are suffering from AIDS after getting tattoos. I want to make youth aware of this danger," he said.

The Union minister also urged people to set aside taboos associated with the disease and adopt a sensitive attitude towards those infected. He called all to ensure that there is no discrimination against HIV infected people in employment and other areas.